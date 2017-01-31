Gary’s “Get Gary’s” Header for Jan-Feb 2017
Sulphur Springs Man Arrested After Chase, Wreck

Robert Earl Hawkins, Jr Hopkins County Jail
Robert Earl Hawkins, Jr
Hopkins County Jail

Bond has been set at $10,000 for a 32 year old man who wrecked his vehicle after leading Sulphur Springs police on a pursuit. The chase began after a person complained of being followed by Robert Earl Hawkins, Jr.  Police located his vehicle and activated emergency lights but Hawkins refused to pull over. He then wrecked out in the 100 block of MLK. He was charged with evading arrest with a vehicle.  At the time of this incident, he was out on bail after his arrest earlier this month for assault family violence.

