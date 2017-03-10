Hess-Header Banner
Sulphur Springs Man Arrested After Disturbance

3 hours ago News

 

 

mugshot not available
mugshot not available

Sulphur Springs police responded to a disturbance on South Broadway and arrested 47 year old Paul  Edward Watson, Junior, who was being disorderly and profane in public.  While he was being handcuffed he allegedly became combative and had to be restrained twice before he was placed in a patrol car. It was later learned that he had rammed another car into traffic, and the victim had a 1 year old child in the car. He complained of chest pains and was taken to the hospital, then released and booked into the Hopkins County jail where he was charged with  Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Endangering a Child and Resisting Arrest. He has since posted bond.

