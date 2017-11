Hopkins County deputies have arrested a man in connection with the theft of three firearms from vehicles in the 1000 block of County Club Rd. Further investigation led to the arrest of 27 year old Jarritt Kyle Stroud, who located outside the Caps and Flask bar in Downtown Sulphur Springs. He reportedly admitted to possessing some of the guns and they were found at his home on Gilmer Street. He was also charged on a Rains County warrant for Bond Forfeiture on a DWI. His bonds total $22,000.