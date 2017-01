A 24 year old local man was stopped by a Hopkins County deputies at Camp and Craig Streets in Sulphur Springs. Joshua Aaron Blaylock then attempted to hide something in his hand and then in a paper cup. After eventually turning over the contraband to the deputy, it field tested positive for methamphetamine. Blaylock was charged with possession of more than 200 but less than 400 grams of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence. His bond was set at a total of $85,000,