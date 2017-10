Sulphur Springs police were dispatched to a disturbance MHMR where they made contact with 26 year old Steven Julian Lopez, who had been kicking and pounding on doors and walls . He allegedly became combative and caused facial injuries to an officer. He was subdued and taken to the Hopkins County jail where he was charged on 2 counts of Assault on A Public Servant. His bonds total $100,000 and he remains behind bars.