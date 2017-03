Sulphur Springs police responded to a report that shots had been fired near College and Jennings Streets and made contact with 31 year old Jeremy Blake Moseley. Officers learned that Mosely had allegedly fired several shots in the direction of a house and several people, and officers found ammunition and a magazine. A handgun was found nearby and Mosely was arrested on charges of Deadly Conduct and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.