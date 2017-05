A traffic stop by State Troopers in Smith County has resulted in the arrest of a Sulphur Springs man. The trooper stopped a pickup for a traffic violation and learned the vehicle had been stolen in Ardmore, Oklahoma. A routine check on the driver’s identification led to the discovery of multiple warrants out of Hopkins County. 51 year old James Cooper was arrested for the outstanding warrants and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was being held in the Smith County jail.