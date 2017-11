Toby Sims

Hopkins County Jail

Sulphur Springs Police responded to a disturbance and made contact with 40-year-old Toby Deuandre Sims. He was arrested in a Taylor County motion to revoke his probation on a child custody case, a Dallas County warrant for bond forfeiture on a theft charge and a Sulphur Springs traffic warrant. Bond was denied on the out of county warrants.