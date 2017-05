A meeting to develop a comprehensive plan for the future of Sulphur Springs will be held at 5:30 tonight at the Civic Center. The program will be led by Ian Lockwood, who planned the developments for the square, Main Street and Connally Street. He will present his ideas on future development, and input from the public is welcome. Additional meetings are planned for Tuesday and Wednesday night in the city council chambers and a wrap up meeting will be held Thursday night.