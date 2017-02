Sulphur Springs police have arrested a 38 year old woman who was allegedly fighting with her children in their room at the Best Western Motel. The children reportedly wanted their father to pick them up and the argument had been going on for some time. The boy reportedly got into the middle of a fight between the mother and the daughter, and suffered scratches and bruises. Ashley Ann Waldon was charged with injury to a child, criminal negligence. She was released after posting $10,000 bond.