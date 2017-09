Sulphur Springs Police was called to the 100 block of Russell Drive at about 10:45 last night after receiving a report of a shooting. The victim was transported to Christus Mother-Frances in Sulphur Springs and was reported to be in good condition. An arrest warrant has been issued for 17-year-old Dakota Parker. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Sulphur Springs PD at 904–885-7602. Detective David Gilmore is the lead investigator in the case.