Sulphur Springs Rural Transportation Summit

State Comptroller Glenn Hegar

Keynote Speaker

Northeast Texas Rural Transportation Summit

–

Bowie, Camp, Cass, Delta, Fannin, Franklin, Hopkins, Hunt, Lamar, Morris, Rains, Red River, Titus, Upshur, and Wood

One thing Northeast Texans have in common is the dependence on improved transportation for our rural area. Each city and county in the region has identified needed highway improvements such as safety concerns, increased capacity, maintenance or improved design to meet the changing needs of our area. It is essential to understand how freight shipping by truck, rail, and air play an important role, as well as where passenger rail opportunities may be needed.

Communication is vital in identifying our primary transportation needs. To help us meet the common goal of improving our region’s roadways, Sulphur Springs/Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation is hosting the second annual Northeast Texas Rural Transportation Summit on Tuesday (Oct 31) at the Hopkins County

Civic Center, 1200 Houston St., in Sulphur Springs. Tickets to this invitation-only event are $25 and include admission plus a catered lunch. State Comptroller Glenn Hegar will be our keynote speaker; invited attendees and speakers include representatives from the Texas Department of Transportation, local elected officials and

area business leaders.

During this event, you will have the opportunity to speak directly with TxDOT officials and participate in a panel discussion with various transportation providers. Working together in finding solutions to these challenges is the key to reaching our goal. Your input is valuable to us. We look forward to seeing you there!