Sulphur Springs School Board Meets

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday, April 10, 2017.
PUBLIC FORUM
No one requested to address the Board during Public Forum.
ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS
Kathy Wright and Josh Williams reported on the spring District 16-5A UIL Academic
Competitions for elementary, middle school and high school levels.
Sherry McGraw presented the 2017 Budget Calendar.
Board members were given the following Head Start information items:
-Director’s Report for March
-Policy Council Minutes for March
-Head Start Newsletter for March
-Letter re: CCP Grant Application
Becky Justice, Independent Head Start Consultant, presented required annual Head Start training on Roles & Responsibility of the Governing Body to school board members.
ACTION ITEMS
Along with routine matters, the following were approved:
Quarterly Investment Report
Instructional Materials Allotment TEKS Certification Form for 2017-2018.
Head Start Self-Assessment and Program Improvement Plan.
One-time grant application for Head Start bus and child safety restraints.
Resolution 4-17 extending depository contract for funds of Sulphur Springs ISD with City National Bank for two additional years.
Payment of TAPS insurance overages.
Budget amendment for construction projects in the fiscal year ending August 31, 2017.
Resolution 5-17 requesting participation in the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts Cooperative Purchasing Program.
Funds for “Capturing Kids Hearts” training.
Final District of Innovation Plan.
2017-2018 school calendar proposal. Calendar will be posted on district’s website at a future date.
PERSONNEL
Professional employment contracts were approved, as recommended, for the 2017-2018 school year. List on file.
Retirement
Cindy Welch Fine Arts Clerical Aide High School 05/31/17
Resignations
Jamie Hale SpEd Aide ECLC 05/31/17
Sonya Smith Campus Secretary ECLC 06/15/17
Rebecca Woods Head Start Secretary ECLC 06/15/17
Rebecca Shirley Grade 1 Teacher Lamar 05/31/17
Amanda Salters Grade 1 Bilingual Teacher Travis 05/31/17
Jack Brandon Science Teacher Middle School 05/31/17
Sarah Frazier Math Teacher Middle School 04/05/17
Macy Hurley PE Teacher/Girls Coach Middle School 05/31/17
Chelby Murray SpEd Aide Middle School 05/31/17
Morgan Taylor Math Teacher Middle School 05/31/17
Brad Abell HSTE Teacher/Asst. Trainer High School 05/31/17
Jennifer Carter HSTE Teacher High School 05/31/17
Nancy Reese Family & Consumer Sci Teacher High School 05/31/17
Breanna Richey English Teacher High School 05/31/17
Gina Wilder Computer Programming Teacher High School 05/31/17
Stephanie Cowden SpEd Aide Connections 04/13/17
New Personnel
Sheryl Carnes LSSP Intern Special Services
Tiffany Kral Grade 3 Teacher SS Elementary
Alexsa Baylus English Teacher Middle School
Lynn Haberstroh Math Teacher Middle School
Dustin Lawson Math Teacher Middle School
Sara Price PE/Girls Coach Middle School
Ryan Watts Science Teacher Middle School
Amber Norris Academic Specialist High School
Brynn Smith HSTE Teacher High School
Personnel Change New position/campus Former position/campus
Sara Tanton Maintenance Sec/Administration Campus Secretary/Bowie
Whitney Helfferich Kindergarten/ECLC Grade 3/SS Elementary
Pam Scott Head Start Sec/ECLC Campus Secretary/Travis
Rachel Kistler Academic Spec./Bowie Literacy Support/Bowie
Ana Ramirez Academic Spec./Travis Grade 2 Bilingual/Travis