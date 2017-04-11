Car-Mart Name Your Down Payment Header Banner
Tri-City Charter
cypress basin hospice
Hess-Header Banner
Free Money Check
Morrell banner
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event
Shumate Banner
Gary’s “10-Year Warranty” Header for March-May 2017
Adkin’s Finance

Sulphur Springs School Board Meets

2 hours ago News

 

 

ssisd-logo

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday, April 10, 2017.

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board during Public Forum.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

Kathy Wright and Josh Williams reported on the spring District 16-5A UIL Academic

Competitions for elementary, middle school and high school levels.

Sherry McGraw presented the 2017 Budget Calendar.

Board members were given the following Head Start information items:

-Director’s Report for March

-Policy Council Minutes for March

-Head Start Newsletter for March

-Letter re: CCP Grant Application

Becky Justice, Independent Head Start Consultant, presented required annual Head Start training on Roles & Responsibility of the Governing Body to school board members.

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the following were approved:

Quarterly Investment Report

Instructional Materials Allotment TEKS Certification Form for 2017-2018.

Head Start Self-Assessment and Program Improvement Plan.

One-time grant application for Head Start bus and child safety restraints.

Resolution 4-17 extending depository contract for funds of Sulphur Springs ISD with City National Bank for two additional years.

Payment of TAPS insurance overages.

Budget amendment for construction projects in the fiscal year ending August 31, 2017.

Resolution 5-17 requesting participation in the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts Cooperative Purchasing Program.

Funds for “Capturing Kids Hearts” training.

Final District of Innovation Plan.

2017-2018 school calendar proposal.  Calendar will be posted on district’s website at a future date.

PERSONNEL

Professional employment contracts were approved, as recommended, for the 2017-2018 school year.  List on file.

Retirement

Cindy Welch               Fine Arts Clerical Aide                        High School                05/31/17

Resignations

Jamie Hale                  SpEd Aide                                           ECLC                          05/31/17

Sonya Smith               Campus Secretary                             ECLC                          06/15/17

Rebecca Woods         Head Start Secretary                          ECLC                          06/15/17

Rebecca Shirley         Grade 1 Teacher                                Lamar                          05/31/17

Amanda Salters          Grade 1 Bilingual Teacher                  Travis                          05/31/17

Jack Brandon             Science Teacher                                Middle School             05/31/17

Sarah Frazier              Math Teacher                                     Middle School             04/05/17

Macy Hurley               PE Teacher/Girls Coach                    Middle School             05/31/17

Chelby Murray                        SpEd Aide                                           Middle School             05/31/17

Morgan Taylor                        Math Teacher                                     Middle School             05/31/17

Brad Abell                   HSTE Teacher/Asst. Trainer              High School                05/31/17

Jennifer Carter            HSTE Teacher                                    High School                05/31/17

Nancy Reese              Family & Consumer Sci Teacher       High School                05/31/17

Breanna Richey          English Teacher                                  High School                05/31/17

Gina Wilder                 Computer Programming Teacher      High School                05/31/17

Stephanie Cowden     SpEd Aide                                           Connections                04/13/17

New Personnel

Sheryl Carnes             LSSP Intern                                        Special Services

Tiffany Kral                 Grade 3 Teacher                                SS Elementary

Alexsa Baylus             English Teacher                                  Middle School

Lynn Haberstroh         Math Teacher                                     Middle School

Dustin Lawson            Math Teacher                                     Middle School

Sara Price                   PE/Girls Coach                                   Middle School

Ryan Watts                 Science Teacher                                Middle School

Amber Norris              Academic Specialist                           High School

Brynn Smith                HSTE Teacher                                    High School

Personnel Change                New position/campus                      Former position/campus

Sara Tanton                            Maintenance Sec/Administration        Campus Secretary/Bowie

Whitney Helfferich                  Kindergarten/ECLC                            Grade 3/SS Elementary

Pam Scott                               Head Start Sec/ECLC                                    Campus Secretary/Travis

Rachel Kistler                          Academic Spec./Bowie                      Literacy Support/Bowie

Ana Ramirez                           Academic Spec./Travis                      Grade 2 Bilingual/Travis

 

Adkins Footer
suddenlink added value
Privacy Policy | About Us | Contact Us | Contest Rules
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved                                     