Sulphur Springs School Board Meets

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday, April 10, 2017.

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board during Public Forum.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

Kathy Wright and Josh Williams reported on the spring District 16-5A UIL Academic

Competitions for elementary, middle school and high school levels.

Sherry McGraw presented the 2017 Budget Calendar.

Board members were given the following Head Start information items:

-Director’s Report for March

-Policy Council Minutes for March

-Head Start Newsletter for March

-Letter re: CCP Grant Application

Becky Justice, Independent Head Start Consultant, presented required annual Head Start training on Roles & Responsibility of the Governing Body to school board members.

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the following were approved:

Quarterly Investment Report

Instructional Materials Allotment TEKS Certification Form for 2017-2018.

Head Start Self-Assessment and Program Improvement Plan.

One-time grant application for Head Start bus and child safety restraints.

Resolution 4-17 extending depository contract for funds of Sulphur Springs ISD with City National Bank for two additional years.

Payment of TAPS insurance overages.

Budget amendment for construction projects in the fiscal year ending August 31, 2017.

Resolution 5-17 requesting participation in the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts Cooperative Purchasing Program.

Funds for “Capturing Kids Hearts” training.

Final District of Innovation Plan.

2017-2018 school calendar proposal. Calendar will be posted on district’s website at a future date.

PERSONNEL

Professional employment contracts were approved, as recommended, for the 2017-2018 school year. List on file.

Retirement

Cindy Welch Fine Arts Clerical Aide High School 05/31/17

Resignations

Jamie Hale SpEd Aide ECLC 05/31/17

Sonya Smith Campus Secretary ECLC 06/15/17

Rebecca Woods Head Start Secretary ECLC 06/15/17

Rebecca Shirley Grade 1 Teacher Lamar 05/31/17

Amanda Salters Grade 1 Bilingual Teacher Travis 05/31/17

Jack Brandon Science Teacher Middle School 05/31/17

Sarah Frazier Math Teacher Middle School 04/05/17

Macy Hurley PE Teacher/Girls Coach Middle School 05/31/17

Chelby Murray SpEd Aide Middle School 05/31/17

Morgan Taylor Math Teacher Middle School 05/31/17

Brad Abell HSTE Teacher/Asst. Trainer High School 05/31/17

Jennifer Carter HSTE Teacher High School 05/31/17

Nancy Reese Family & Consumer Sci Teacher High School 05/31/17

Breanna Richey English Teacher High School 05/31/17

Gina Wilder Computer Programming Teacher High School 05/31/17

Stephanie Cowden SpEd Aide Connections 04/13/17

New Personnel

Sheryl Carnes LSSP Intern Special Services

Tiffany Kral Grade 3 Teacher SS Elementary

Alexsa Baylus English Teacher Middle School

Lynn Haberstroh Math Teacher Middle School

Dustin Lawson Math Teacher Middle School

Sara Price PE/Girls Coach Middle School

Ryan Watts Science Teacher Middle School

Amber Norris Academic Specialist High School

Brynn Smith HSTE Teacher High School

Personnel Change New position/campus Former position/campus

Sara Tanton Maintenance Sec/Administration Campus Secretary/Bowie

Whitney Helfferich Kindergarten/ECLC Grade 3/SS Elementary

Pam Scott Head Start Sec/ECLC Campus Secretary/Travis

Rachel Kistler Academic Spec./Bowie Literacy Support/Bowie

Ana Ramirez Academic Spec./Travis Grade 2 Bilingual/Travis