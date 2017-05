Sulphur Springs School Board Meets In Special Session

A special meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday, May 16, 2017.

Tammy Jordan, Policy Consultant w/ Texas Association of School Boards, provided training to board members. Jordan then asked permission to begin making changes to several policies, as discussed and recommended by administrators during the policy review held earlier in the day.

PERSONNEL

Resignations

Stacy McMinn Kindergarten Teacher ECLC

Angelica Hernandez Bilingual Aide Travis

Meredith McAllister English Teacher High School

Johnny McSheffrey Math Teacher/Coach High School

Kayla Steward Instructional Aide Austin Academic Center

New Personnel

Emily Simpson Kindergarten Teacher ECLC

Amber Wilson Kindergarten Teacher ECLC

Lindsay McCoy Grade 1 Teacher Bowie

Annabell Nance Title I Aide Bowie

Kevin Bailey SpEd Aide Connections

Personnel Change New Postion/Campus Former Position/Campus

Amy Jumper Academic Spec/High School Academic Spec/SS Elem