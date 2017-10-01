Sulphur Springs Shooting Suspect In Custody

The teenage suspect in a shooting last week in Sulphur Springs has turned himself in to authorities at the Hopkins County Justice Center. 17 year old Dakota Hunter Parker surrendered at 3:10am Saturday morning on a charge of Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. His bond was set at $200,000 on the assault charge but was denied on a charge of violating his parole. The victim in the shooting, who has not been identified, suffered non-life threatening injuries. Sulphur Springs PD Detective David Gilmore is the lead investigator in the case.