Sulphur Springs Special City Council Meeting

CITY COUNCIL

OCTOBER 10, 2017

7:00 P.M.

The special meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 10, 2017, in the Council Room at 201 North Davis Street. The following items will be discussed:

Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation.

Presentations, proclamations, and announcements.

Discussion/action on a request by Love’s Travel Stop and Country Store to plat property located at 1201 South Hillcrest, being further described as Lots 2 and 5 of Block 217.

Discussion/action on a request by Wayne Cooper to plat six (6) acres of a 12-acre tract located on the north side of Wildcat Way and west of Majors Drive.

Discussion/action on bids and award of contract for Concrete for the Crosstown Trail Project.

Discussion/action on first reading of Ordinance No. 2719, an ordinance of the City of Sulphur Springs, Texas, setting forth registration requirements and credit extension guidelines for credit access businesses; providing a penalty; providing repealing and savings clauses; proving a Texas Open Meetings Act clause; and providing an effective date of January 1, 2018.

Visitors and public forum.