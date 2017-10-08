Polaris Authorized Factory Clearance 2017
Sulphur Springs Special City Council Meeting

News

 

 

CITY COUNCIL

OCTOBER 10, 2017

               

7:00 P.M.

 

The special meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 10, 2017, in the Council Room at 201 North Davis Street.  The following items will be discussed:

 

  1. Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation.

 

  1. Presentations, proclamations, and announcements.

 

  1. Discussion/action on a request by Love’s Travel Stop and Country Store to plat property located at 1201 South Hillcrest, being further described as           Lots 2 and 5 of Block 217.

 

  1. Discussion/action on a request by Wayne Cooper to plat six (6) acres of a 12-acre tract located on the north side of Wildcat Way and west of Majors           Drive.

 

  1. Discussion/action on bids and award of contract for Concrete for the Crosstown Trail Project.

 

  1. Discussion/action on first reading of Ordinance No. 2719, an ordinance of the City of Sulphur Springs, Texas, setting forth registration requirements           and credit extension guidelines for credit access businesses; providing a           penalty; providing repealing and savings clauses; proving a Texas Open           Meetings Act clause; and providing an effective date of January 1, 2018.

 

  1. Visitors and public forum.

 

  1. Adjourn.

 

