36 year old Melaney Ann Tennison of Sulphur Springs was arrested by Hopkins County deputies at her apartment on a warrant for violating the probation she was on for Tampering With Evidence. She then handed the deputy a baggie containing methamphetamine. A susbsequent search of her home turned up drug paraphernalia. In addition to the probation violation, she was charged with possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone and issuing a bad check.