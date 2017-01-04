Support Goes Online For Mt Vernon Coach

Supporters of Mt Vernon’s head girls’ basketball coach Brad Floyd have a petition online. It has 664 supporters with a goal of 1,000. According to the post, the petition is asking Mt Vernon ISD’s Board to support Coach Floyd by voting no to the recommendation of placing him on suspension without pay. Several posted their support including a ‘Marsha A.’ who said, “Combining girls and boys athletic director is not smart. Seems like MVISD may be trying to save money by firing an ole proven coach with someone newer, younger, and cheaper.“ The school board reportedly is having a special meeting about the issue. Mt Vernon girls are 19-5 and 4-0 in district after defeating Prairiland Tuesday night 69-20.