Support of TAMU-C Professor Emeritus Benefits Outstanding Student Performance

By Devin Girod

COMMERCE, TX—Dr. Bill Aslan, former faculty member and Professor Emeritus, recently established two mathematics awards and increased the Aslan Family Graduate Endowment by $10,000. These combined gifts amount to $30,000.

Aslan’s recent contributions follow 23 consecutive years of support, benefitting Texas A&M University-Commerce students. These latest Department of Mathematics awards will support an outstanding undergraduate and a graduate student completing their studies during the academic year.

“Dr. Aslan impacted the lives of countless students during his tenure as professor in the Department of Mathematics,” said Dr. Brent Donham, dean of the College of Science & Engineering. “He continues to touch the lives of students through his benevolence to departmental scholarships and achievement awards. Dr. Aslan embodies the spirit of the A&M-Commerce mission to provide a personal, accessible, and affordable educational experience.”

Dr. Aslan earned a bachelor’s from Midwestern State, a master’s from the University of North Texas, and a doctorate from Texas Christian University. He and his wife, Gloria, began their association with A&M-Commerce when he accepted a position as an assistant professor of mathematics in the summer of 1967. Aslan considered fellow faculty “work family,” which influenced his family to remain in the Commerce community.

Dr. Tingxiu Wang, Department of Mathematics department head, writes, “We are very grateful for Dr. Aslan and his family. During his tenure of 46 years as a professor in the Department of Mathematics at A&M-Commerce, he taught numerous students and was loved by his students. He cares about students and the department. His generosity helps recruit both undergraduate and graduate students, awards students, allows many students to complete a degree, and encourages and inspires the faculty.”

Interim Vice President of Advancement and Mayor of Commerce Wyman Williams adds, “I’ve known Bill for forty years, visiting his classes and sharing his passion for mathematics education. Bill demonstrated a passion for educating and helping his students succeed, and it’s great to see him continue that legacy through his continued financial support.”

During Aslan’s time in the mathematics department, daughter Gloria and son James both completed their bachelor’s and master’s degrees from A&M-Commerce, then known as East Texas State University. Dr. Aslan believes being members of both A&M-Commerce and the City of Commerce communities enriched the lives of he and his family.

The sustained generosity demonstrated by the Aslan family is one powerful way they express a heartfelt gratitude for the vibrant career, community, and educational opportunities they enjoyed for more than four decades.