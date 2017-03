A high speed chase that started on Highway 78 in Fannin County was initiated when an officer attempted to stop 57-year-old Roger Dale Woods for speeding. The pursuit continued on Hwy 78, onto some back roads then south on Hwy 56, where Woods allegedly attempted to ram an unmarked patrol vehicle. The chase ended near Ector when Woods hit a utility pole. He also allegedly threw a bag of drugs out of his vehicle during the chase. He was arrested on multiple charges.