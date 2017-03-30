Suspect Charged In Paris Hit and Run

Tevin Williams, 23 of Paris was charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident Thursday morning. Mr. Williams turned himself in on the warrant at the police department around 9:50 AM.

Officers received information regarding Mr. Williams possible involvement and located a 2000 Pontiac 4 door, green in color parked in the area of 7th SW and W. Washington Street. The vehicle had the letter “H” in the registration matching information provided by witnesses to the crash. Mr. Williams cooperated with investigators. The vehicle was inspected for evidence and a warrant obtained late yesterday afternoon.

Mr. Williams was transferred to the Lamar County Jail around 10:20 AM.

Nelson Arias, 26 of Paris remains hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries in a Dallas area hospital. Mr. Arias was working on a man hole cover in the westbound road way when struck and run over by Mr. Williams who was traveling east.