Suspect Claims Self Defense in Paris Homicide Investigation

On Sunday (Sep 24) at 3:14 am, Paris Police dispatch received a 9-1-1 call from an individual identifying himself as Asa Coker, 19 of Paris. Mr. Coker reported that he had killed a person and was in the 1000 block of NE 16th Street. Officers responded to the scene and found a deceased 30-year-old male. Mr. Coker was still on scene and officers took him into custody without incident. The victim will not be identified until tomorrow as family notifications are pending. There has been a claim of self-defense by the suspect as the case remains under investigation as a homicide. Officers charged Mr. Coker murder at this time.