Suspect In Commerce Officer Involved Shooting Released From Hospital, Jailed on Multiple Charges

The officer involved shooting that occurred at Dollar General in Commerce is still under investigation. Below is an update to the original media release.

Commerce police were called to Dollar General on Culver Street on 02-01-2017 by customers in the store stating a subject was robbing the store.

When officers arrived, they surrounded the store and attempted to talk the callers out of the store through the rear door. About 10 minutes after the officers arrived, a female employee unlocked and opened the front door. A subject wearing a gray hoodie and gray sweatpants with a bandana covering his face exited and encountered police. As he exited, officers yelled for him to drop his gun. He did not comply with the officer’s commands. He instead raised the gun toward the officers in a threatening manner. Two Commerce officers opened fire on the suspect, striking the suspect and stopping the threat. No other injuries were reported. The suspect is identified as Burnches Mareish Mitchell, 23 years old.

Officers then secured the suspect and called for medical personnel for treatment of the suspects injuries. The suspect was taken to Hunt Regional Community Hospital in Greenville, Texas and was later transported to Parkland Hospital. The suspect was released on 02-16-2017 and was transported to Hunt County Jail. He is charged with the following offenses:

2 counts-Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant $125,000.00 each

1 count-Aggravated Robbery $100,000.00

Total bond amount: $350,000.00

Additional charges are pending.

Commerce PD and the Texas Rangers are still investigating this case.