The suspect in an alleged armed robbery of the Dollar General Store in Commerce was shot by police who responded to a 9-11 call from the store about 9pm Wednesday night. Officers with Commerce and A&M-Commerce departments waited outside the store for the suspect came out. He came out behind a female store employee and was shot when he raised his gun towards the officers. The suspect was transported to the Greenville hospital, and then taken for surgery in Dallas. The investigation is continuing.