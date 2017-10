Two men were arrested after they were caught by a Campbell man breaking into his business. The owner held the two men at gunpoint until Hunt County Deputies arrived on the scene. The suspects were identified as 26-year-old Jeffrey Mondy and 36-year-old Mike Stoker, both of Farmersville. Stoker was also charged with illegal possession of a firearm and was believed to be the suspect who eluded Farmersville police during a foot pursuit.