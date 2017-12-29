Come on out to beautiful Cooper Lake State Park and take a hike with a Park Ranger on our Coyote Run Trail. This guided walk will take you through some of the Sulphur River Bottoms where Native Americans and settlers once hunted and fished. Be on the lookout for wildlife tracks along the path and hear and see wildlife as they welcome you to their home. Wear hiking boots or shoes and bring a hat and water. We will be hiking a mile round trip. We could cancel this program because of weather. Contact the park office for updated information.

Meet: Coyote Run Trailhead at Heron Harbor

Bring: Water, walking shoes, and dress for the weather

The event is free with park entrance fee. Park entrance fee is free with a Texas State Park Pass.