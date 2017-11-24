TAMC- Sports

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Strong start propels Lions to fourth consecutive win to open the season.

SAN ANGELO– The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team defeated Lubbock Christian 68-62 on Friday at the Angelo State Thanksgiving Classic. The Lions got out to a big lead early in the game and held that lead for the rest of the game.

The win brings the Lions to 4-0 on the season. LCU drops to 2-4 on the year.

The Lions return to the court on Saturday for the second game of their Thanksgiving weekend tournament. They will face Central Baptist at 5:30 p.m. at the Junell Center in San Angelo.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– Willie Rooks tied his season-high with 21 points. He shot 7-of-11 from the field and made all five of his free throws.

– Joseph Williams-Powell scored 11 points, nine of which came in the first half. Reggie Reid also had 11 points and added five assists.

– Dorian Armstrong had nine points, ten rebounds, and three assists. Trey Conrod had eight points, and Daquane Willford had six points and four steals.

– The Lions shot 75 percent from the free throw line and 42 percent from the field.

– After trailing 4-2 with 18:21 left in the first half, the Lions went on a 14-0 run and never trailed again.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Lions started well right off the bat. After trailing 4-2 in the early minutes, A&M-Commerce then went on a 14-0 run over the next three minutes to take a 16-4 lead with 14:48 left to play in half. Rooks had six early points, and Williams-Powell added five as the Lions took control early, knocking down three triples.

The Lions then had a cold streak, missing four straight shots. LCU cut into the lead, bringing the Lion lead down to four points. The Lions answered back by getting to the free throw line. Conrod hit two free throws and added a layup as the Lions led by ten midway through the first half.

Both teams were in early foul trouble. While the Lion defense held LCU without a field goal for more than six minutes, LCU got its points from the free throw line, scoring 13 points from the foul line in the first half. The Lions kept pace, keeping their lead. A&M-Commerce led 40-32 at halftime.

Rooks had 11 points in the first half, making all four of his shots. Williams-Powell added nine points, and Armstrong had seven points and four rebounds. Reid led the team with three assists.

It was a back and forth battle throughout the second half. The Lions never lost the lead but had it trimmed several times. LCU opened the half with a jumper to bring the game to six points before consecutive buckets from Williams-Powell and Reid brought the lead back up to 10 points.

With eight minutes left in half, the Chaps again cut the Lion lead down to just six points. Rooks answered back with a layup and a jumper to bring the Lion lead to 58-48 with seven minutes to play. A jumper from Armstrong gave the Lions a double-digit lead with six minutes to play.

With three minutes to play, LCU scored a three-point play to cut the Lion lead to five points. The Chaps then decided to begin fouling, sending the Lions to the free throw line. A&M-Commerce made enough to leave with the six-point victory.

FOOTBALL

No. 8 Lions head to No. 7 Central Washington for NCAA Division II Super Region Four Semifinal.

COMMERCE – The No. 8 Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions’ football team takes the second-longest road trip in program history on a holiday weekend for the NCAA Division II Super Regional Semifinal round of the playoffs at No. 7 Central Washington.

WHO: Texas A&M University-Commerce at Central Washington University

WHERE: Ellensburg, Wash. | Tomlinson Stadium

WHEN: Noon PST (2 p.m. CST) on Saturday, November 25

RECORDS: A&M-Commerce is 10-1 overall. Central Washington is 11-0 overall.

RANKINGS: A&M-Commerce is ranked No. 8 in the AFCA Coaches’ Poll and the D2Football.com Media Poll. Central Washington is ranked No. 7 in the AFCA Coaches’ Poll and No. 10 in the D2Football.com Media Poll.

SEEDINGS: A&M-Commerce is the fifth seed in Super Region Four and defeated fourth seed Winona State in the regional quarterfinal, 20-6. Central Washington is the top seed in Super Region Four and had a bye in the first round. The winner of this game advances to the regional final to play the victor in the matchup between second seed Minnesota State-Mankato and third seed Midwestern State.

LIONS WIN ON THE ROAD, ADVANCE AGAIN

• The Lions’ 20-6 win at Winona State was their first playoff victory on the road since a 1990 first round victory at Grand Valley State.

• A&M-Commerce has advanced to the second round of the Division II playoffs for the fourth time in its five appearances in the tournament.

• Lt marks the seventh time in program history that the Lions have won five or more true road games (non-neutral), including a six-win road season in 2016. The Lions also had six road wins in 1951, 1953, and 1980. The Lions had five road wins in 1957 and 1990.

• Each of those seasons, except 1951, concluded with a postseason appearance.

STILL PUSHING #ToTheTop

• The Lions ended the regular season at No. 8 in the nation in both the AFCA and D2Football.com polls.

• A&M-Commerce has been ranked in 38 straight AFCA polls, dating back to the 2015 preseason poll.

• It is A&M-Commerce’s 44th all-time appearance in the AFCA poll since its inception in 2000.

• Central Washington is the fourth nationally-ranked team the Lions have faced this season, all inside the top 12.

•A&M-Commerce is the fourth nationally-ranked team the Wildcats have faced, none inside the top 15,

CARTHEL 5TH IN SCHOOL HISTORY IN WINS

• Head coach Colby Carthel now ranks fifth in A&M-Commerce history in coaching wins with 44 wins.

• However, he will be in fifth for a while, as his 44 wins are still 19 behind J.V. Sikes’ 63 wins in fourth place.

1 Ernest Hawkins 1964-85 132-92-6 2 Eddie Vowell 1986-98 74-71-1 3 Bob Berry 1935-41, 46-50 72-34-8 4 J.V. Sikes 1954-63 63-34-4 5 Colby Carthel 2013-pres. 44-15 6 M.A. Smith 1951-53 30-2-1

WASHINGTON IS FAR AWAY TM

• Travel notes are always fun in the playoffs, and the Lions got a doozy this week, with the third-longest possible road trip in Division II football from Commerce.

• When Portland State was still in Division II, that playoff game was 2,068 miles away.

• Using Google Maps, Ellensburg is 2,035 miles from Commerce. That is direct driving with no trip through the SeaTac Airport.

• The only farther possible trips in Division II football for the Lions would be Simon Fraser (Burnaby, British Columbia – 2,271 miles) and Western Oregon (Monmouth, Ore. – 2,127 miles).

• A trip to Humboldt State in Arcata, Calif., is somehow one mile shorter than a trip to Ellensburg.

Site Years Miles One-Way Portland, Ore. 1995 (NCAA) 2,068 Ellensburg, Wash. 2017 (NCAA) 2,035 Davis, Calif. 1999 1,771 Big Rapids, Mich. 2015 (NCAA) 1,109 Orlando, Fla. 1952, 1953, 1957, 1958 (Tangerine) 1,062 Fargo, N.D. 1997 1,060 Allendale, Mich. 1990, 2016 (NCAA) 1,047

AGAINST THE GNAC

• It will be a short note. The GNAC initiated in 2001, and the Lions have never played any present or past member in football action.

• Since rejoining Division II for the 1998 season, the Wildcats have played LSC foes seven times, with a 2-5 record and a 1-1 playoff mark.

GO WEST, YOUNG MAN

• It will be the Lions’ fourth all-time game against a team from the Pacific time zone.

• The Lions dropped the 1995 playoff game at Portland State and went 0-2 in a home-and-home series with UC Davis, playing the Aggies in Davis in 1999.

WHAT’S THIS STUFF?

• With the proliferation of artificial surfaces at all levels of football, the Lions rarely play on a natural surface anymore. Western New Mexico’s Ben Altamirano Field is the only grass surface remaining in the Lone Star Conference, with the opening of Eastern New Mexico’s Greyhound Stadium in 2016.

• Central Washington’s Tomlinson Stadium has a natural surface, surrounded by a track.

• The last non-conference game the Lions played on a grass field was the 2011 trip to Upper Iowa to start that season. Somehow, this is the second straight week that the Peacocks from Fayette, Iowa, have worked their way into the game notes.

SENIORS BREAK SCHOOL RECORD

• With the win at Tarleton, the senior class broke the school record for wins in a four-year period. The previous record stood since the Tangerine Bowl runs of the early 1950s.

• That record extended with the win at Winona State to 38 games won in a four-year span.

Years Record 2014-17 38-10 1951-54 36-5-2 2013-16 35-14 1957-60 34-7 1972-75 32-13-1 1936-39 31-8 1990-93 31-16-1

THREE-HEADED MONSTER

• As you will read below, Luis Perez is very good at throwing the football to his teammates, who in turn, are quite adept at finding the end zone.

• Two Lion receivers tied for third in the Lone Star Conference regarding the receiving touchdowns, with another in fourth.

• Darrion Landry and Buck Wilson each have nine receiving six-pointers this season. D’Arthur Cowan is right behind them with eight. All eight of Cowan’s touchdown receptions have come in LSC play.

PEREZ’ OUTSTANDING SEASON AND CAREER LEAD TO HARLON HILL NOMINATION

• Lion quarterback Luis Perez earned his second consecutive nomination for the Harlon Hill Trophy on Monday.

• He was named the Lone Star Conference Offensive Player of the Year. He also earned First Team All-Lone Star Conference honors for the second consecutive season.

• A Lion quarterback has earned first-team all-LSC honors a total of 17 times since the league’s formation in 1931.

• He became the Lions’ fourth quarterback to repeat as a first-team all-LSC selection, joining Bobby Bounds (1990-91), LSC Hall of Honor member Wade Wilson (1979-80), and R.A. Hitt (1933-34), who was the second-ever all-LSC quarterback.

LION FIRST TEAM ALL-LSC QUARTERBACKS 2016, 2017 Luis Perez 1996 Cole Cayce 1990, 1991 Bobby Bounds 1982 Kyle Mackey 1979, 1980 Wade Wilson 1977 Terry Skinner 1972 Will Cureton 1960 James Williams 1959 Sam McCord 1954 Bobby Fox 1953 Jim Gray 1948 Bobby Griffin 1933, 1934 R.A. Hitt

SUPER REGION FOUR HARLON HILL TROPHY NOMINEES Player Pos Ht Wt Cl School Dennis Gardeck LB 6-0 230 SR Sioux Falls Ja’Quan Gardner RB 5-7 205 SR Humboldt State Chad Hovasse WR 6-1 215 JR Adams State Cameron Mayberry RB 5-11 200 SO Colorado Mines Luis Perez QB 6-3 220 SR A&M-Commerce Layton Rabb QB 6-5 225 JR Midwestern State Paul Revis WR 5-9 175 SR Western Oregon Shane Zylstra WR 6-4 215 SO Minnesota State

• Perez’ passing-average has vaulted him to the top of the Division II ranks. He is one of nine passers in Division II averaging over 300 yards passing per game.

• He is the only quarterback in the top 10 of this ranking to still be playing in the Division II playoffs after the first round bounced Shepherd and Bowie State.

• The next closest in yards per game remaining in the playoffs is Midwestern State’s Layton Rabb in 15th at 284.9 ypg.

Rk Team Cl. Gms A-C-I TD Yds Avg 1 Luis Perez, A&M-Commerce Sr. 11 426-305-6 38 3,737 339.7 2 Connor Jessop, Shepherd Sr. 11 394-249-9 40 3,532 321.1 3 Tanner Garry, Slippery Rock Sr. 11 437-268-9 32 3,522 320.2 4 Amir Hall, Bowie St. Jr. 11 381-249-4 41 3,519 319.9 5 Grant Russell, Ohio Dominican Sr. 10 305-221-3 30 3,182 318.2 6 Brook Bolles, Central Mo. Jr. 11 396-223-12 21 3,485 316.8 7 Nick Rooney, Adams St. Jr. 10 441-271-10 29 3,153 315.3 8 Y. Gavalas, LIU Post Sr. 10 363-257-8 37 3,087 308.7 9 Javia Hall, Western N.M. Sr. 10 458-255-12 24 3,006 300.6 10 Chas Stallard, Central Okla. Sr. 11 361-238-6 28 3,209 291.7

• He did not play high school football, and was a competitive bowler, with 12 perfect 300 games to his name.

• He now has 14 games of 300-plus passing yards in his career, including nine straight games.

• He has not thrown an interception in 254 attempts. If the opposition does not pick him off in his next 26 passes, he will surpass a Division II record that has stood since 1996 by New Haven’s Jesse Showerda (280).

SINGLE SEASON PASSING TOUCHDOWN LEADERS 1. 38 Luis Perez 2017 2. 32 Luis Perez 2016 3. 31 Tyrik Rollison 2014 4. 30 Harrison Stewart 2015 5. 22 James Gray 1952

Perez only needs 28 yards passing to become the school’s single-season passing yardage leader.

SINGLE SEASON PASSING YARDAGE LEADERS 1. 3,764 Tyrik Rollison 2014 2. 3,737 Luis Perez 2017 3. 3,326 Luis Perez 2016 4. 3,173 Harrison Stewart 2015 5. 2,861 Buster Faulkner 2004

Perez is also the Lion career leader in three major passing categories.

CAREER PASSING YARDAGE LEADERS 1. 7,063 Luis Perez 2016-pres. 2. 5,955 Bob Bounds 1987-91 3. 5,800 Kyle Mackey 1980-83 4. 5,635 Terry Skinner 1973-77 5. 5,362 Tyrik Rollison 2013-14

CAREER PASSING COMPLETION LEADERS 1. 549 Luis Perez (549-815-11) 2016-pres. 2. 375 Bob Bounds (375-706-36) 1987-91 3. 372 Kyle Mackey (372-751-44) 1980-83 4. 367 Terry Skinner (367-813-45) 1973-77 5. 353 Adam Farkes (353-700-30) 2009-10

CAREER PASSING TOUCHDOWN LEADERS 1. 70 Luis Perez 2016-pres. 2. 51 James Gray 1951-53 3. 48 Harrison Stewart 2013-15 4. 43 Jim Dietz 1967-70 43 Tyrik Rollison 2013-14

He ranks first in Division II and ninth in all of the NCAA in career passing yards per game.

Rk Team Div Cl. Gms A-C-I Yds TD Yds/Gm 1 Luke Falk , Washington St. FBS Sr. 42 2,000-1,367-36 14,117 118 336.1 2 Mason Rudolph , Oklahoma St. FBS Sr. 40 1,372-863-26 12,829 88 320.7 3 Josh Rosen , UCLA FBS Jr. 29 1,151-698-26 9,100 57 313.8 4 Devlin Hodges , Samford FCS Jr. 32 1,280-883-24 9,905 78 309.5 5 Baker Mayfield , Oklahoma FBS Sr. 45 1,422-974-29 13,796 122 306.6 6 Gage Gubrud , Eastern Wash. FCS Jr. 28 1,005-654-27 8,568 74 306.0 7 Chase Burton , Franklin D-III Sr. 38 1,255-842-20 11,579 121 304.7 8 Riley Ferguson , Memphis FBS Sr. 23 829-519-18 6,899 61 300.0 9 Luis Perez , A&M-Commerce D-II Sr. 24 815-549-11 7,063 70 294.3 10 Ryan Sample , Benedictine (IL) D-III Sr. 30 1,133-647-34

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Fields’ career day from long range pushes Lions to 102-47 victory over LeTourneau.

COMMERCE – Courtney Fields tied Division II record for consecutive three-point shooting as the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team rolled to a 102-47 victory over visiting LeTourneau University in the Field House on Wednesday afternoon.

Fields made her first nine three-point attempts on the way to a career-best 29 points. The nine earned triples ties a Division II record for most consecutive made three-pointers. That record has stood since 1989. She has hit the most three-pointers in a game in Division II this season.

The Lions are now 3-2 overall on the season and will host Southeastern Oklahoma State at 4:00 p.m. Sunday. LeTourneau falls to 0-2.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– Fields’ 29 points led all scorers, as four Lions scored in double figures. Artaejah Gay also scored 20 points with six rebounds. Gay now stands at 988 career points and needs 12 points to reach the 1,000-point mark in her career.

– Princess Davis netted 16 points with five rebounds and five assists. Jenna Price had 12 points and nine rebounds.

– Brianna Wise scored eight points with eight assists, four rebounds, and four blocks.

– The Lions assisted on 27 of 35 made baskets in the contest and came away with 16 steals, led by Alex Nance’s four.

– The Lions shot 51.5 percent (35-of-68) from the field in the game, with an even higher rate from three-point range at 51.9 percent (14-of-27).

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Lions scored the first basket of the game and a Gay three-pointer just over two minutes into the game gave them a lead they would never relinquish. From an 8-6 lead with over three minutes gone, A&M-Commerce scored 23 consecutive points, holding the YellowJackets off the board for over seven minutes.

By the time LeTourneau found the hoop again in the final minute, the Lions had led the contest 31-8. A&M-Commerce had a 33-11 lead at the end of the first period on 72.2 percent (13-of-18) shooting.

Jocelyn Pierce scored a basket to open the second quarter scoring and Fields made four of her three-pointers in the frame. A&M-Commerce outscored their guests 30-13 in the second quarter to take a 63-24 lead into the halftime locker room. The Lions shot 66.7 percent (10-of-15) from the field and 5-of-6 (83.3 percent) from long distance in the quarter.

After conceding the opening basket of the third quarter, the Lions hit their first 40-point lead on a pair of Price free throws at the 7:40 mark to go up 69-28. A Fields triple near the end of the period made it an 85-40 game at the end of the third quarter.

The Lions scored the first seven points of the final quarter and a three-pointer by Davis at the 8:30 mark put the Lions up 90-40. The century mark came on a pair of back-to-back Fields triples with just under five minutes remaining. Her ninth consecutive three-pointer of the day made it 100-43, as the Lions cruised to the win.