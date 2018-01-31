TAMT – Sports

Season passes available for 2018 Eagles baseball and softball

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana will open the 2018 baseball season and the 2018 inaugural softball season on February 2. Baseball begins with a double-header against Evangel University of Springfield, Missouri, starting at 12:00 p.m. at George Dobson Field at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana, Texas. Game 2 will begin 30 minutes after the end of game 1.

Softball opens at 4:30 p.m. at Bramlett Field at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana, Texas against Texas Wesleyan University.

Games continue on Saturday with baseball and another double-header at George Dobson at noon against Evangel, and softball at Bramlett Field at 12:30 p.m. against Friends University. Softball faces Texas Wesleyan University again at Bramlett Field at 3:00 p.m.

Season passes for baseball, good for adult admission, are available opening weekend at the gate for $75. Family passes are suitable for all home games will be available for $120 and will provide season admission for two adults and two youths.

Season passes for softball, are good for adult admission, are available opening weekend at the gate for $40. Family passes are suitable for all home games will be available for $100 and will provide season admission for two adults and two youths.

To purchase season passes in advance, contact Jordan Logan, Eagles Athletics business manager, at Jordan.Gabriel@tamut.edu or (714) 980-1375.

Admission for A&M-Texarkana faculty, staff and students is free with ID. First responders in uniform and military personnel also receive free access. Individual tickets at the gate are $5 for adults and $3 for children.

All attendees of the inaugural softball game will enter into a drawing for an Eagle Mystery Swag Bag.

For the complete schedule of games for the 2018 season, visit www.tamuteagles.com.