TAMT – Sports

Eagles Tennis Teams Set Spring Season Openers

TEXARKANA, Texas – The Texas A&M University-Texarkana Eagles men’s and women’s tennis teams will face off against the Jacksonville College Jaguars of Jacksonville, Texas, in their spring season openers Saturday, Feb. 3, at 1 p.m. The men play at the Texas High School tennis facility, 4249 Summerhill Road, Texarkana, Texas. The women play at Northridge Country Club, 120 Bill Rogers Dr., Texarkana, Texas.

“Texas A&M University-Texarkana provides opportunities for student-athletes to obtain meaningful degrees and to develop leadership skills by participating in extra-curricular activities,” said Michael Galvan, Athletic Director. “The Department of Athletics looks forward to spring tennis and the wonderful community support given to all Eagle athletes.”

Congratulations to Cole Guy (JR/Pine Bluff, AR) for being ranked number 1 in the Central region. There are four different regions in the nation, as well as being ranked number 8 in the country. There are three additional men’s players ranked in the top 20 in our region; Alex Oviedo ranked 9th, Gavin Beach (JR/Duncanville, Texas) ranked 14th, and Kevin Tsati Onla ranked 19th.

On the women’s side, Daejia Lynch (JR/Duncanville, TX) ranked 2nd in doubles and 17th in singles. Daejia is also nationally ranked 7th for doubles.

Links to the Ranking are below:

• http://www.itatennis.com/ResultsAndRankings/Rankings/Oracle_ITA_NAIA_Men_s_Collegiate_Tennis_Rankings.htm

• http://www.itatennis.com/ResultsAndRankings/Rankings/Oracle_ITA_NAIA_Women_s_Collegiate_Tennis_Rankings.htm

All home matches are at Northridge Country Club and Texas High School tennis courts, and schedules, location, and additional information are at www.tamuteagles.com.