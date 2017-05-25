TAMU-Commerce Golf Coach Leaving

Texas A&M University-Commerce has announced the resignation of Tyler Schiffelbein from the position of head men’s and women’s golf coach. Schiffelbein and his wife will move to Kansas as she has accepted a promotion within her corporation.

“It is with mixed emotions that we say goodbye to coach Schiffelbein,” said A&M-Commerce Director of Athletics Tim McMurray. “Tyler has been an exceptional coach and ambassador for our program, and we appreciate his many contributions to Lion golf. His 17 months in Commerce left our golf programs better than he found them and we wish him and Katie the best in their future endeavors.”

“It is with a heavy heart that Katie and I say goodbye to a place that has become home to us over the past two years, and a place that we could see ourselves staying forever,” Schiffelbein said. “But as Mark Twain once said, ‘Life is what happens while you are trying to plan it,’ and while we are off to the next chapter of our lives together, we will always be Lions.

“The good Lord allowed me to be a college coach for the past eight years, but I am especially thankful every day he led me to Texas A&M University-Commerce as my last stop on the coaching road, even if it was for a short time. Even though my family and I are moving on to a new adventure, we will remain very engaged in both the golf programs, as well as all of Lion Athletics and the growth of the University as a whole. These past few days have been full of much emotion as we have had to say goodbye to so many, but it makes me remember that when it comes to family, goodbye is not forever, it’s just goodbye for now. Go Lions!”

In three semesters as the head golf coach at A&M-Commerce, Schiffelbein led the Lions to a string of success. The women’s team won its first tournament in 17 years when they won the Oklahoma Baptist Fall Invitational in the fall of 2016.

The men’s team won the 2017 Lone Star Conference Championship for its first conference championship in 19 years and second in 53 years. Hagan Wood earned the LSC championship as an individual.

Under Schiffelbein’s leadership, eight Lions earned all-LSC honors, with three Lions on LSC All-Academic teams. Garrett Landers was named the LSC Freshman of the Year in 2016 and Wilfredo Sanchez was named the LSC Newcomer of the Year in 2017. Sanchez also earned a berth as an individual to the NCAA Division II South Central/West Regional in 2017. Emily Taylor was named CoSIDA Academic All-District in 2017.

A national search for the next head men’s and women’s golf coach has begun.