TAMU-Commerce Professor and Alumna Appointed State Board

Governor Greg Abbott recently appointed Brian Brumley, East Texas State University alumnus and current Texas A&M University-Commerce director of field education for the School of Social Work, and A&M-Commerce alumna Beverly Loss to The Texas State Board of Social Worker Examiners.

“I am honored to be chosen. After 26 years in the field, 16 of those in higher education, I believe I am in a unique position to further the profession of social work through my service to the board,” said Brumley. “I am humbled by the support of my co-workers and administration who have offered to assist and work with me to meet the demands of the appointment.”

The board, which is administratively attached to the Texas Department of State Health Services, works to regulate the profession of social work in Texas. The governor appoints nine state licensing board members, and the members have the ability to adopt and enforce rules.

Brumley earned his Bachelor of Science in political science and economics from East Texas State University and a Master of Science in social work from the University of Texas at Arlington. Brumley is a licensed master social worker. He is currently a member of the National Association of Social Workers, Red River Valley Fair Association, Lamar County Livestock Association and the Council on Social Work Education. Additionally, he serves as a volunteer for Community Helpers, Tigertown Community Center, Dylan’s Drivers, the Joanne Olivard Foundation and Lamar County Junior Livestock Show.

Loss is currently a licensed master social worker at the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville. She is an alumna of A&M-Commerce, earning both her Bachelor of Science in social work and a Master of Science in social work. Loss previously held a position as a gubernatorial appointee on the Texas Council on Purchasing from People with Disabilities. She is a member of numerous organizations including the DayBreak Rotary Club of Greenville, Greenville Landmark Board, Wolfe City Library Advisory Board and the Wolfe City Educational Foundation. She is currently president of the Wolfe City Economic Development Corporation and a volunteer ombudsman and certified benefits counselor for the North Texas Area Agency on Aging.

Loss and Brumley’s terms are set to expire on Feb. 1, 2021.