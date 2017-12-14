TAMU-Commerce ‘s Perez leads Associated Press All-America First Team, Machorro named Second Team All-American by AP

NEW YORK CITY – Texas A&M University-Commerce football players Luis Perez and Jared Machorro have been named Division II All-Americans by the Associated Press (AP). Perez was named the First Team All-American quarterback while Machorro was named Second Team All-America at left tackle. The AP All-America teams were released on Wednesday.

Perez is the nation’s leading passer and a Harlon Hill Trophy finalist. Perez has led the Lions to a 13-1 record and the National Championship game with Division II’s longest active winning streak at nine games. He has completed 398-of-566 passes for 4,678 yards and 44 touchdowns this season, while completing better than 70 percent of his pass attempts.

This is the second All-American selection of the day and the third of Perez’ senior year. He was named First Team All-American and the Ron Lenz Offensive Player of the Year by the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association (D2CCA) earlier on Wednesday. Perez was also named Second Team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA). Perez is the first quarterback at A&M-Commerce since 1980 (Wade Wilson) to be named a First Team All-American and the first to receive multiple First Team All-America awards in the same season since Sam McCord in 1958.

Perez has thrown at least four touchdown passes seven times this season and went 269 pass attempts without an interception. He is NCAA Division II’s active passing leader at 8,002 yards over the past two seasons with 76 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. The Chula Vista, Calif., native is the reigning J.W. Rollins Lone Star Conference Offensive Player of the Year and posted 10 consecutive 300-yard passing games this season including a campaign-best 482-yard effort against Tarleton State.

Machorro has been named a Second Team All-American by the AP for the second consecutive season. This is the seventh All-America honor of his career and third of this season, having been also named First Team All-American by the D2CCA earlier in the day and First Team All-American by the AFCA last week.

The Lone Star Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year has paved the way for the nation’s No. 2 passing offense on the way to the National Championship Game. The outstanding blocker has been one of the nation’s top blockers, as the Lions have allowed fewer than two sacks per game, while the offense has dropped back to pass more than 45 times per game.