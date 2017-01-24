TAMUC Basketball

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Men’s basketball ranked fourth in South Central region in this week’s D2SIDA Media Poll

COMMERCE – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team fell one spot to fourth in the South Central Regional poll in this week’s 2016-17 D2SIDA Men’s Basketball Division II Media Poll.

The Lions are currently 14-4 overall after a thrilling 104-103 double overtime win over West Texas A&M on Saturday. Last week’s polling ranked A&M-Commerce third regionally and 19th nationally.

A&M-Commerce received 35 points overall. The Lions face two other teams in this week’s top 10 in action this week, as they travel to Midwestern State on Thursday and to Cameron on Saturday. The Regional poll has both teams tied for eighth. In the first meetings of the year between the teams, the Lions defeated Midwestern State and lost in overtime to Cameron.

This poll is the ninth release of the rankings this season. The polls are calculated by the rankings of various media members, with a first-place vote worth 10 points. The South Central Region consists of the Lone Star, Rocky Mountain Athletic and Heartland conferences. The poll will be released weekly until the NCAA rankings begin.

The Lions are one of seven teams from the LSC in the rankings. Tarleton State is ranked first in the region, followed by UT Permian Basin, West Texas A&M, and A&M-Commerce. Angelo State is in seventh, and tied for eighth are Cameron and Midwestern State.

2016-17 D2SIDA Men’s Basketball Media Poll

as of January 23, 2017

Rank School (First Place Votes) Record Points Prev. 1 Tarleton State (2) 16-3 47 1 2 UT-Permian Basin (3) 14-4 43 9 3 West Texas A&M 18-4 39 2 4 A&M-COMMERCE 14-4 35 3 5 Fort Lewis 17-3 29 6 6 Colorado Mines 16-3 28 4 7 Angelo State 12-4 23 8 8 Cameron 13-6 13 7 Midwestern State 12-5 13 5 10 Colorado State-Pueblo 12-6 4 NR

—

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Women’s basketball jumps to No. 7 in South Central Region Media Poll Ranks

COMMERCE– For the fourth time this season, the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team is regionally ranked. The Lions jumped to their highest spot yet on the list, coming in as the No. 7 ranked team. The results of this week’s 2016-17 D2SIDA Women’s Basketball Division II Media Poll were released Monday.

This poll is the ninth release of the weekly rankings this season. The poll is calculated by the rankings of various sports information directors, with a first-place vote worth 10 points. The South Central Region consists of the Lone Star, Rocky Mountain Athletic and Heartland conferences.

The Lions are currently 13-5, having picked up three wins last week, including a win over No. 10 West Texas A&M on Saturday. It was the first win over WT for the Lions in 15 games.

A&M-Commerce is one of four teams from the Lone Star Conference in the rankings. Tied for second in the Region is Eastern New Mexico. ENMU leads the LSC with a 10-0 record in conference play. Angelo State is ranked fourth, with an 8-2 record in conference. WT is ranked 10th.

The Lions are currently tied for third place in the LSC, owning the tiebreaker against Tarleton State. The Lions are 7-3 in conference action, having played each team one time through. The Lions now start the rotation again. They face Midwestern State on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in Wichita Falls. The Lions will then travel to face Cameron on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Lawton, Okla.

2016-17 D2SIDA Women’s Basketball Media Poll

as of January 23, 2017

Pl. School (First Place Votes) Record Points Prev . Rank 1. Colorado State-Pueblo (6) 19-0 60 1 2t Eastern New Mexico 14-3 51 4 Regis 15-2 51 3 4. Angelo State 14-2 42 2 5. St. Mary’s 15-3 36 5 6. Colorado Mesa 13-4 27 9 7. A&M-COMMERCE 13-5 19 Rec. Votes 8. Fort Lewis 14-5 18 8 9. Colorado-Colorado Springs 13-6 17 7 10. West Texas A&M 13-6 6 6

Josh Manck