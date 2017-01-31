TAMUC Basketball

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Men’s basketball drops to No. 5 in South Central Region Media Poll

COMMERCE – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team fell one spot to fifth in the South Central Regional poll in this week’s 2016-17 D2SIDA Men’s Basketball Division II Media Poll.

The Lions are currently 15-5 overall after a bounce-back 73-65 win over Cameron on Saturday. A&M-Commerce was ranked fourth regionally in last week’s polling.

A&M-Commerce received 30 points overall. The Lions now begin a five-game home stand, starting with Western New Mexico on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. for the Blue Out/Night of Champions. They then host Eastern New Mexico at 4 p.m. on Saturday as part of Alumni Day.

This report is the 10th release of the rankings this season. The polls are calculated by the rankings of various media members, with a first-place vote worth 10 points. The South Central Region consists of the Lone Star, Rocky Mountain Athletic and Heartland conferences. The poll will be released weekly until the NCAA rankings begin.

The Lions are one of six teams from the LSC in the rankings. UT Permian is ranked first in the region followed by Tarleton State. West Texas A&M is fourth, A&M-Commerce is fifth, Cameron is eighth and Midwestern State is ninth.

2016-17 D2SIDA Men’s Basketball Media Poll

as of January 30, 2017

Rank School (First Place Votes) Record Points Prev. 1 UT Permian Basin (5) 16-4 50 2 2 Tarleton State 18-3 45 1 3 Colorado Mines 18-3 38 6 4 West Texas A&M 19-5 33 3 5 A&M-COMMERCE 15-5 30 4 6 Fort Lewis 18-3 29 5 7 Colorado State-Pueblo 14-6 20 10 8 Cameron 13-8 11 8t 9 Midwestern State 13-7 10 8t 10 Texas A&M-International 14-7 5 NR

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Women’s basketball drops two spots to No. 9 in Regional Media Poll

COMMERCE– For the fifth time this season, the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team is regionally ranked. The Lions dropped down two spots to No. 9 in the rankings. The results of this week’s 2016-17 D2SIDA Women’s Basketball Division II Media Poll were released Monday.

This is the 10th release of the weekly rankings this season. The poll is calculated by the rankings of various sports information directors, with a first-place vote worth 10 points. The South Central Region consists of the Lone Star, Rocky Mountain Athletic and Heartland conferences.

The Lions are currently 14-6, winning on the road 69-64 at Midwestern State on Thursday and dropping a tightly-contested 96-94 game at Cameron on Saturday.

A&M-Commerce is one of four teams from the Lone Star Conference in the rankings. Angelo State and Eastern New Mexico are part of a three-way tie for second in the region. West Texas A&M is ranked sixth, after having knocked off previously unbeaten ENMU last week.

The Lions are currently tied for third place in the LSC, owning the tiebreaker over both WT and Tarleton State. The Lions are 8-4 in conference action. A&M-Commerce now returns home for a five-game homestand. They face Western New Mexico on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. as part of Blue Out/Night of Champions. The Lions will then play host to league-leader ENMU on Saturday at 2 p.m. That game will be Alumni Day. Both games will be played at the Field House.

2016-17 D2SIDA Women’s Basketball Media Poll

as of January 30, 2017