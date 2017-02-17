TAMUC – Basketball

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Lions score 20 unanswered to knock off TWU 80-70, post second-best win total in school history

COMMERCE– The Texas A&M-Commerce women’s basketball team got a dramatic 80-70 win over Texas Woman’s University on Thursday night. The Lions finished the game on a 20-3 run to win, holding TWU scoreless for over six minutes in the final period.

The win brings the Lions to 19-7 on the season and 13-5 in the Lone Star Conference. TWU drops to 15-10 on the season and 8-9 in conference play.

The Lions now enter the final week of the regular season. They will travel to face West Texas A&M on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The game will take place at the First United Bank Center in Canyon.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– The Lions have 19 wins, tying the second-most by a team in program history.

– With the win, the Lions have now defeated every team in the Lone Star Conference at least once.

– Krystal Pickron led the Lions with 22 points, shooting 11-of-13 from the free throw line. She also had three steals.

– Natalie Hessong had a career-high 16 points, scoring 13 points in the second half. She did it all in 16 minutes.

– Artaejah Gay scored 15 points and pulled down nine rebounds. Khala Riley had 10 points and a team-high six assists.

– Jenna Price pulled down a career-high 18 rebounds.

– The Lions held TWU scoreless for more than six minutes and went on a 20-0 run in the final five minutes of the game. TWU had missed 13 consecutive shots before a late basket fell in the final 10 seconds.

– The Lions scored 17 points off of 18 TWU turnovers and scored 17-second chance points.

– Kenesha Saygo had 18 points to lead TWU. Alexis Nezianya added 17 points, and KJ Stastny had 14 points for the Pioneers.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Lions committed two turnovers right out of the gate and TWU jumped out to a quick 4-0 behind two Spector jumpers. Pickron goes the Lions on the board in the second minute of the game.

The Lions caused two TWU turnovers early in the game but could not get their shots to fall early. Midway through the quarter, the Lions trailed 12-4.

After the midpoint timeout, the Lions offense woke up, scoring seven unanswered points to cut down the Pioneer lead. The Lions were able to break through the tight TWU defense for two layups and also got to the foul line. The Pioneers went on a late rally and led 18-13 after one.

TWU scored seven of the first nine points of the second quarter to take a double-digit lead with six minutes to play in half. Trailing by eight with three minutes to play, Pickron made two trips to the foul line to cut the lead back down to three. However, TWU ended the half strong and hit a jumper at the buzzer to go into halftime with a 32-25 lead.

Pickron led the Lions with nine points in the first half. Gay added four points, and Price had ten rebounds in the first half. The Lions shot 25 percent in the second quarter.

Stastny led TWU with 11 first half points, hitting all three of her shots from downtown. Saygo added nine points for the Pioneers. TWU shot 44 percent from the field in the first half.

TWU pushed its lead to double digits early in the second half. The Lions started to hit their shots in the third quarter. They also got to the line with regularity. The Lions shot 6-of-8 from the field and 16-of-18 from the free-throw line in the third quarter. However, TWU continued to hit its shots as well. With a three-point play from Saygo, TWU took its largest lead of the game, going up 55-41 with three minutes to play in the third quarter.

The Lions ended the quarter on the run, scoring eight unanswered to cut the lead to six. Gay hit two shots as part of the run, and the Lions trailed 60-53 at the end of the third quarter.

TWU brought its lead back up to 11 early in the fourth quarter before the Lions took over the game. Hessong came into the match and hit a three right away to cut the lead down. The Pioneers hit a free throw with six minutes to play, but then didn’t score again until the closing seconds.

Hessong hit another shot from deep and got to the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. The Lion defense also clamped down to end the game. TWU missed 13 consecutive shots while the Lions scored 20 unanswered.

Pickron also came on strong late. She had a three-point play and hit a three-pointer and the Lions led by as many as 13, hitting free throws down the stretch.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Lions hold off late rally by No. 9 Tarleton in final minute to earn 83-82 win in home finale — LINK

COMMERCE – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team got out to a double-digit lead and held off a furious rally by No. 9 Tarleton State University, earning an 83-82 victory in the Field House on Thursday night.

The Lions have now split the regular season series with the Texans and move to 18-7 overall and 10-6 in the Lone Star Conference. Tarleton is now 22-4 overall and 13-3 in the LSC, missing a chance to seal a share of the league title tonight.

The Lions are off for a week and will finish the regular season with two road games next week. A&M-Commerce travels to West Texas A&M on Thursday, February 23, then closes the regular season at UT-Permian Basin on Saturday, February 25.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– The Lions were led by Malik Albert’s 19 points, as three A&M-Commerce players scored in double figures.

– Trey Seymore had 13 points with five rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

– The Lion bench outscored the opposition reserves 35-5 in the game, led by 11 points from Daquane Willford.

– Jovan Austin had nine points with five assists and two steals. Dorian Armstrong also had nine points, while Trey Washington netted eight.

– Tarleton had a 39-29 edge on the boards, but the Lions made ten three-pointers on 23 attempts (43.5 percent) and shot 50.0 percent (27-of-54) from the field in the contest.

– Tarleton’s Chantz Chambers led four Texans in double figures with 33 points.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The game started off at a fast pace, as the Lions attempted to beat Tarleton down the floor and keep the Texans from getting out to a hot start. The game was tied at 7-all when the Lions went on a 7-0 run. Montrell Little hit a free throw at the 13:26 mark to put A&M-Commerce up 14-7, as the hosts held TSU off the scoreboard for nearly four minutes.

Tarleton came back with a surge of its own, with an Armstrong basket briefly interrupting an 11-2 run that saw the Texans go up 18-16 at the 10:56 mark of the first half.

Neither side was able to get out to more than a four-point lead in the rest of the half. TSU was up 32-28 with just under two minutes in the period before the Lions closed on a high, scoring the final seven points of the half. De’Andre Carson drained a three-pointer with 10 seconds left on the clock to give the hosts a 35-32 lead at the break.

The Lions shot 46.7 percent (14-of-30) from the floor in the opening 20 minutes of play.

Tarleton tied the game up on the first possession of the second half and would lead by one point at 38-37, then the Lions roared with their biggest rally of the night.

Started by a Seymore three-pointer, the Lions outscored the guests 18-7 over the next six minutes, and triples from Washington and Willford put the Lions up by a 55-45 count at the 11:41 mark.

The teams traded counter-punches for the next few minutes. As Tarleton would dip the Lion lead under ten briefly, the blue and gold would answer back. A seven-point surge had the Lions up by as many as 14 points with just over five minutes to play.

With 1:11 on the clock, Albert sank a pair of free throws that gave the Lions an 11-point lead at 78-67. A pair of Texan free throws, an offensive rebound, and a corner three quickly narrowed the margin to six. The Lions made 5-of-10 free throws in the final minute, leaving the door narrowly open for the Texans. In the final five seconds, TSU drained two contested three-pointers, cutting the lead to one point with 0.7 seconds on the clock, but the Lions successfully inbounded the ball to run off the clock and earn the upset win.

A&M-Commerce shot 54.2 percent (13-of-24) in the second half, including 6-of-11 three-pointers (54.5 percent). Tarleton shot 14-of-27 (51.9 percent) in half, with 5-of-10 three-pointers made.

