TAMUC – Coach Of The Year

George Pincock named South Central Region Men’s Track and Field Coach of the Year by USTFCCCA

NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Tuesday named Texas A&M University-Commerce head track and field coach George Pincock the Division II South Central Region Men’s Track and Field Coach of the Year.

In his first season as head coach for the Lions, Pincock has led the men’s track and field team to the Lone Star Conference Championship in both indoor and outdoor track and field. He was named the LSC Men’s Track and Field Coach of the Year in both the indoor and outdoor seasons.

The Lions are currently ranked No. 9 nationally entering this weekend’s NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Bradenton, Fla., with 11 men’s events competing at the national meet. Under Pincock’s leadership, 14 Lion men earned all-South Central Region honors in 22 events, with Kellon Alexis and Devon Sanders each earning that honor in three events. He coached six men’s events to the LSC title, and decathlete Florian Obst was named the LSC Men’s Field Athlete of the Year. 21 Lions earned all-LSC honors at the outdoor championships.

“I am honored to receive this award from the coaches in our region, as there are many deserving of this award,” Pincock said. “This award is a reflection of the hard work our student-athletes put in each and every day as we have prepared for the championships season. Our assistant coaches – Jake Krolick, Igor Misljenovic, and Joe Davis – have put in countless hours to help our student-athletes succeed on the track, in the classroom, and in the community. All season, our team has celebrated its success together, and I am proud to share this award with these student-athletes.”

Pincock’s Lions start the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Thursday.