TAMUC – Football

Luis Perez named LSC Offensive Player of the Week after six-touchdown performance

RICHARDSON– Texas A&M University-Commerce quarterback Luis Perez has been named the Lone Star Conference Offensive Player of the Week after his six-touchdown performance against Eastern New Mexico. The award was announced Monday by the conference office.

Perez– a senior from Chula Vista, Calif.–had one of the best showings of his career in his three-quarters of action in the No. 3 Lions 51-22 win over ENMU. He went 20-for-24 for 357 yards, and five touchdown passes. He also ran for a six-yard touchdown in the game. Perez did the majority of his damage in the first half, throwing 16-for-18 for 328 yards and 5 TDs in the first half. Perez threw passes of 25+ yards to five different receivers, including three touchdown passes of more than 50 yards. Perez has thrown nine touchdowns in his last two games and had a completion percentage of 70 percent so far this year.

Perez and the No. 3 Lions are 3-0 on the season and 1-0 in conference play. The team returns to action on Saturday on the road against Texas A&M-Kingsville. The game will be at 7:00 p.m. at Javelina Stadium in Kingsville.

Lions mark 30th consecutive week in AFCA Coaches Poll at No. 3

WACO – The Texas A&M University-Commerce football team holds steady at No. 3 in the American Football Coaches Association Division II Coaches’ Poll for the third consecutive week, as announced Monday.

The Lions picked up a 51-22 win over Eastern New Mexico in Week 3 of the season, moving to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the Lone Star Conference. Quarterback Luis Perez accounted for six touchdowns on the way to LSC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

The Lions are the highest ranked team in the newly configured Super Region Four, which consists of the Lone Star, Rocky Mountain Athletic, and Great Northwest Athletic conferences. The region has four teams in the top 11 of the nation. Sioux Falls at No. 7, joined A&M-Commerce, Minnesota State at No. 8, and Colorado Mesa at No. 11.

The ranking of third remains the Lions’ highest-ever ranking in the AFCA poll. A&M-Commerce has been ranked in 30 straight AFCA polls, dating back to the 2015 preseason poll. This effort is A&M-Commerce’s 36th all-time appearance in the AFCA poll since its inception in 2000.

The Lions will visit long-time conference foe Texas A&M-Kingsville this Saturday, September 23, in the annual battle for the Chennault Cup. Kickoff at Kingsville’s Javelina Stadium is 7:00 p.m.

2017 American Football Coaches Association Division II Coaches’ Poll – September 18, 2017