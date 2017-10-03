TAMUC – Sports

Lions hold at No. 2 in AFCA Coaches’ Poll, setting up marquee matchup at No. 10 Midwestern State

WACO – The Texas A&M University-Commerce football team is ranked No. 2 in the American Football Coaches Association Division II Coaches’ Poll for the second consecutive week, as announced Monday.

This announcement matches the highest AFCA ranking for A&M-Commerce in the team’s history since the poll’s inception in 2000.

The ranking will set up a marquee matchup of top 10 teams in the Lone Star Conference this weekend, as the Lions visit No. 10 Midwestern State for a 7 p.m. kickoff this Saturday in Wichita Falls.

A&M-Commerce enters the game with a 4-0 overall record after a bye week. Midwestern State is 3-0 after defeating Western New Mexico. Both teams are an undefeated 2-0 in the Lone Star Conference.

The Lions are the highest ranked team in the newly configured Super Region Four, which consists of the Lone Star, Rocky Mountain Athletic, Northern Sun Intercollegiate, and Great Northwest Athletic conferences. The region has four teams in the top 10 of the nation. Minnesota State at No. 5, Sioux Falls at No. 6, and Midwestern State at No. 10 join A&M-Commerce.

A&M-Commerce has been ranked in 32 consecutive AFCA polls, dating back to the 2015 preseason poll. This ranking is A&M-Commerce’s 38th all-time appearance in the AFCA poll since its inception in 2000.

2017 American Football Coaches Association Division II Coaches’ Poll – October 2, 2017

Rank School (1st votes) Rec. Pts. Prev. 1. Northwest Missouri St. (34) 5-0 850 1 2. A&M-COMMERCE 4-0 783 2 3. Shepherd (W.Va.) 4-0 770 3 4. Indiana (Pa.) 5-0 740 4 5. Minnesota St. 5-0 711 6 6. Sioux Falls (S.D.) 5-0 679 7 7. Indianapolis (Ind.) 5-0 616 10 8. Grand Valley St. (Mich.) 4-1 569 9 9. Delta St. (Miss.) 5-0 541 13 10. Midwestern St. (Texas) 3-0 540 12 11. Fort Hays St. (Kan.) 5-0 487 14 12. Slippery Rock (Pa.) 5-0 421 18 13. Central Washington 5-0 416 16 14. Colorado St.-Pueblo 4-1 391 17 15. Ferris St. (Mich.) 3-1 356 15 16. California (Pa.) 4-1 312 5 17. Humboldt St. (Calif.) 4-0 303 19 18. Ashland (Ohio) 4-1 257 20 19. Bowie St. (Md.) 5-0 241 21 20. Assumption (Mass.) 5-0 237 22 21. Colorado Mesa 4-1 211 8 22. Winona St. (Minn.) 5-0 163 25 23. Southeastern Oklahoma St. 5-0 105 NR 24. Arkansas Tech 4-1 95 11 25. West Georgia 4-1 54 NR

Dropped Out: Catawba (N.C.) (23), LIU-Post (N.Y.) (24)

Others Receiving Votes: Shippensburg (Pa.), 42; West Alabama, 35; Wingate (N.C.), 34; Washburn (Kan.), 18; Ouachita Baptist (Ark.), 17; Catawba (N.C.), 13; Central Missouri, 12; Virginia St., 11; Eastern New Mexico, 7; Azusa Pacific (Calif.), 4; West Chester (Pa.), 4; Notre Dame (Ohio), 3; LIU-Post (N.Y.), 1; McKendree (Ill.), 1.

Lions blister Arizona desert to take five-stroke lead into final round of WNMU Fall Intercollegiate

GOODYEAR, Ariz. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team put up the second and third best rounds in school history at the WNMU Fall Intercollegiate on Monday to hold a five-stroke lead entering the final round.

The Lions carded 8-under par 280 in the first round and followed that up with a 9-under par 279 in the second series of the event at the Golf Club of Estrella.

A&M-Commerce is at 17-under par (559) with Cal State San Marcos at 12-under par (564). Cal State Monterey Bay and Colorado School of Mines tied for third at 5-under par (571). St. Mary’s is in fifth at 572 (-4).

Lucas McCubbin is the top Lion through two rounds, sitting in fourth place at 137 (-7). In the first round, he was bogey-free with four birdies for a 68. In the second set, McCubbin did not bogey until his 13th hole of the round. He put up five birdies and two bogeys for a 69. He is three strokes behind individual leader Matt Huntley of Fort Lewis.

Blake Hartford is alone in sixth place on the leaderboard at 138 (-6). In the opening round, he notched five birdies and three bogeys en route to a 70 (-2). He earned an eagle on the par five fourth hole in the second round and birdied three of his final five holes on the way to a 4-under par 68.

Senior Wilfredo Sanchez is in 14th place at 141 (-3). He had four birdies in his opening round along with three bogeys to card a 1-under par 71. He eagled the par-five 13th hole in his second round to go with two birdies and two bogeys en route to a 2-under par 70.

Joseph Wolcik is in 24th in his first action as a Lion at 143 (-1). He had four birdies and three bogeys in his opening round and followed that up with an up-and-down even par in the second round with five birdies.

Case Garrison is in 87th place at 155 (+11), carding six birdies throughout the day.

The Lions will tee off of the first tee at Estrella as the feature groups – along with Cal State San Marcos, Cal State Monterey Bay, and Colorado School of Mines – starting at 7:30 a.m. MST (9:30 a.m. CDT). Live scoring is available at http://results.golfstat.com//public/leaderboards/gsnav.cfm?pg=participants&tid=13567.

Rank Team Scores Total Par 1. A&M-COMMERCE 280 279 559 -17 2. Cal State San Marcos 286 278 564 -12 3. Cal State Monterey Bay 283 288 571 -5 Colorado School of Mines 281 290 571 -5 5. St. Mary’s 287 285 572 -4 6. California Baptist 284 289 573 -3 7. Colorado State-Pueblo 281 293 574 -2 8. Fort Lewis 286 289 575 -1 9. Regis 282 294 576 E 10. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 295 285 580 +4 11. Holy Names 289 293 582 +6 12. Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 289 296 585 +9 13. Western New Mexico 291 295 586 +10 14. West Texas A&M 300 289 589 +13 15. Colorado Mesa 300 292 592 +16 16. Montana State-Billings 300 293 593 +17 17. Benedictine-Mesa 298 297 595 +19 18. La Verne 289 310 599 +23 19. Cal State Dominguez Hills 301 307 608 +32 20. Westminster (Utah) 312 305 617 +41