TAMUC – Football

Lions ranked No. 11 in AFCA Coaches’ Poll.

WACO – The Texas A&M University-Commerce football team is ranked No. 11 in the American Football Coaches Association Division II Coaches’ Poll entering the seventh week of the season, as announced Monday.

The Lions were previously ranked second nationally before dropping a 47-42 decision to then-No. 10 Midwestern State last weekend. The Lions came back and scored the game’s final 21 points before running out of time.

A&M-Commerce will carry a 4-1 overall record and 2-1 Lone Star Conference mark into Saturday’s Homecoming game against Western New Mexico. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is 4:00 p.m.

Three undefeated teams in Super Region Four are ahead of the Lions – No. 4 Minnesota State (6-0), No. 6 Midwestern State (4-0), and No. 10 Central Washington (6-0). Other regional teams in the Top 25 are No. 12 Colorado State-Pueblo (5-1), No. 13 Winona State (6-0), No. 18 Sioux Falls (5-1), No. 20 Colorado Mesa (5-1), and No. 25 Humboldt State (4-1)

A&M-Commerce has been ranked in 33 consecutive AFCA polls, dating back to the 2015 preseason poll. This announcement is A&M-Commerce’s 39th all-time appearance in the AFCA poll since its inception in 2000.

Tickets for the Homecoming game against Western New Mexico are available by visiting WeAreLionsTix.com, calling (903) 468-8756, or visiting the Lion Sales & Service Box Office in the Field House

2017 American Football Coaches Association Division II Coaches’ Poll – October 9, 2017

1. Northwest Missouri St. (34) 6-0 850 1 2. Shepherd (W.Va.) 5-0 797 3 3. Indiana (Pa.) 6-0 780 4 4. Minnesota St. 6-0 750 5 5. Indianapolis (Ind.) 6-0 688 7 6. Midwestern St. (Texas) 4-0 682 10 7. Grand Valley St. (Mich.) 5-1 615 8 8. Fort Hays St. (Kan.) 6-0 600 11 9. Slippery Rock (Pa.) 6-0 516 12 10. Central Washington 6-0 507 13 11. A&M-COMMERCE 4-1 483 2 12. Colorado St.-Pueblo 5-1 417 14 13. Winona St. (Minn.) 6-0 367 22 14. Bowie St. (Md.) 6-0 358 19 15. Ferris St. (Mich.) 4-1 356 15 16. Ashland (Ohio) 5-1 319 18 17. Assumption (Mass.) 5-0 306 20 18. Sioux Falls (S.D.) 5-1 287 6 19. Southeastern Oklahoma St. 6-0 223 23 20. Colorado Mesa 5-1 216 21 21. Delta St. (Miss.) 5-1 206 9 22. West Georgia 5-1 175 25 23. West Alabama 5-1 172 NR 24. Wingate (N.C.) 5-0 88 NR 25. Humboldt St. (Calif.) 4-1 82 17

Dropped Out: California (Pa.) (16), Arkansas Tech (24)

Others Receiving Votes: California (Pa.), 43; Virginia St., 39; Washburn (Kan.), 35; Central Missouri, 22; West Chester (Pa.), 22; Azusa Pacific (Calif.), 18;Eastern New Mexico, 17; Catawba (N.C.), 10; Notre Dame (Ohio), 3; Arkansas Tech, 1.