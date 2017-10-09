TAMUC – Football

Lions ranked No. 11 in AFCA Coaches’ Poll.
WACO – The Texas A&M University-Commerce football team is ranked No. 11 in the American Football Coaches Association Division II Coaches’ Poll entering the seventh week of the season, as announced Monday.
The Lions were previously ranked second nationally before dropping a 47-42 decision to then-No. 10 Midwestern State last weekend. The Lions came back and scored the game’s final 21 points before running out of time.
A&M-Commerce will carry a 4-1 overall record and 2-1 Lone Star Conference mark into Saturday’s Homecoming game against Western New Mexico. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is 4:00 p.m.
Three undefeated teams in Super Region Four are ahead of the Lions – No. 4 Minnesota State (6-0), No. 6 Midwestern State (4-0), and No. 10 Central Washington (6-0). Other regional teams in the Top 25 are No. 12 Colorado State-Pueblo (5-1), No. 13 Winona State (6-0), No. 18 Sioux Falls (5-1), No. 20 Colorado Mesa (5-1), and No. 25 Humboldt State (4-1)
A&M-Commerce has been ranked in 33 consecutive AFCA polls, dating back to the 2015 preseason poll. This announcement is A&M-Commerce’s 39th all-time appearance in the AFCA poll since its inception in 2000.
Tickets for the Homecoming game against Western New Mexico are available by visiting WeAreLionsTix.com, calling (903) 468-8756, or visiting the Lion Sales & Service Box Office in the Field House
2017 American Football Coaches Association Division II Coaches’ Poll – October 9, 2017
|1.
|Northwest Missouri St. (34)
|6-0
|850
|1
|2.
|Shepherd (W.Va.)
|5-0
|797
|3
|3.
|Indiana (Pa.)
|6-0
|780
|4
|4.
|Minnesota St.
|6-0
|750
|5
|5.
|Indianapolis (Ind.)
|6-0
|688
|7
|6.
|Midwestern St. (Texas)
|4-0
|682
|10
|7.
|Grand Valley St. (Mich.)
|5-1
|615
|8
|8.
|Fort Hays St. (Kan.)
|6-0
|600
|11
|9.
|Slippery Rock (Pa.)
|6-0
|516
|12
|10.
|Central Washington
|6-0
|507
|13
|11.
|A&M-COMMERCE
|4-1
|483
|2
|12.
|Colorado St.-Pueblo
|5-1
|417
|14
|13.
|Winona St. (Minn.)
|6-0
|367
|22
|14.
|Bowie St. (Md.)
|6-0
|358
|19
|15.
|Ferris St. (Mich.)
|4-1
|356
|15
|16.
|Ashland (Ohio)
|5-1
|319
|18
|17.
|Assumption (Mass.)
|5-0
|306
|20
|18.
|Sioux Falls (S.D.)
|5-1
|287
|6
|19.
|Southeastern Oklahoma St.
|6-0
|223
|23
|20.
|Colorado Mesa
|5-1
|216
|21
|21.
|Delta St. (Miss.)
|5-1
|206
|9
|22.
|West Georgia
|5-1
|175
|25
|23.
|West Alabama
|5-1
|172
|NR
|24.
|Wingate (N.C.)
|5-0
|88
|NR
|25.
|Humboldt St. (Calif.)
|4-1
|82
|17
Dropped Out: California (Pa.) (16), Arkansas Tech (24)
Others Receiving Votes: California (Pa.), 43; Virginia St., 39; Washburn (Kan.), 35; Central Missouri, 22; West Chester (Pa.), 22; Azusa Pacific (Calif.), 18;Eastern New Mexico, 17; Catawba (N.C.), 10; Notre Dame (Ohio), 3; Arkansas Tech, 1.