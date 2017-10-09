Dale of a Deal
cypress basin hospice
Polaris Authorized Factory Clearance 2017
Hess-Header Banner
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Morrell banner
Car Mart Drive Away Cancer Header Banner
Tri-City Charter

TAMUC – Football

8 hours ago Uncategorized

Lions ranked No. 11 in AFCA Coaches’ Poll.

WACO – The Texas A&M University-Commerce football team is ranked No. 11 in the American Football Coaches Association Division II Coaches’ Poll entering the seventh week of the season, as announced Monday.

The Lions were previously ranked second nationally before dropping a 47-42 decision to then-No. 10 Midwestern State last weekend. The Lions came back and scored the game’s final 21 points before running out of time.

A&M-Commerce will carry a 4-1 overall record and 2-1 Lone Star Conference mark into Saturday’s Homecoming game against Western New Mexico. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is 4:00 p.m.

Three undefeated teams in Super Region Four are ahead of the Lions – No. 4 Minnesota State (6-0), No. 6 Midwestern State (4-0), and No. 10 Central Washington (6-0). Other regional teams in the Top 25 are No. 12 Colorado State-Pueblo (5-1), No. 13 Winona State (6-0), No. 18 Sioux Falls (5-1), No. 20 Colorado Mesa (5-1), and No. 25 Humboldt State (4-1)

A&M-Commerce has been ranked in 33 consecutive AFCA polls, dating back to the 2015 preseason poll. This announcement is A&M-Commerce’s 39th all-time appearance in the AFCA poll since its inception in 2000.

Tickets for the Homecoming game against Western New Mexico are available by visiting WeAreLionsTix.com, calling (903) 468-8756, or visiting the Lion Sales & Service Box Office in the Field House
2017 American Football Coaches Association Division II Coaches’ Poll – October 9, 2017

1. Northwest Missouri St. (34) 6-0 850 1
2. Shepherd (W.Va.) 5-0 797 3
3. Indiana (Pa.) 6-0 780 4
4. Minnesota St. 6-0 750 5
5. Indianapolis (Ind.) 6-0 688 7
6. Midwestern St. (Texas) 4-0 682 10
7. Grand Valley St. (Mich.) 5-1 615 8
8. Fort Hays St. (Kan.) 6-0 600 11
9. Slippery Rock (Pa.) 6-0 516 12
10. Central Washington 6-0 507 13
11. A&M-COMMERCE 4-1 483 2
12. Colorado St.-Pueblo 5-1 417 14
13. Winona St. (Minn.) 6-0 367 22
14. Bowie St. (Md.) 6-0 358 19
15. Ferris St. (Mich.) 4-1 356 15
16. Ashland (Ohio) 5-1 319 18
17. Assumption (Mass.) 5-0 306 20
18. Sioux Falls (S.D.) 5-1 287 6
19. Southeastern Oklahoma St. 6-0 223 23
20. Colorado Mesa 5-1 216 21
21. Delta St. (Miss.) 5-1 206 9
22. West Georgia 5-1 175 25
23. West Alabama 5-1 172 NR
24. Wingate (N.C.) 5-0 88 NR
25. Humboldt St. (Calif.) 4-1 82 17

Dropped Out: California (Pa.) (16), Arkansas Tech (24)

Others Receiving Votes: California (Pa.), 43; Virginia St., 39; Washburn (Kan.), 35; Central Missouri, 22; West Chester (Pa.), 22; Azusa Pacific (Calif.), 18;Eastern New Mexico, 17; Catawba (N.C.), 10; Notre Dame (Ohio), 3; Arkansas Tech, 1.

 

Privacy Policy | About Us | Contact Us | Contest Rules
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved                                     