TAMUC – Sports

LSC’s top two passing attacks meet as No. 11 Lions welcome Western N.M. for Homecoming – YouTube Interview w/ HC Colby Carthel

COMMERCE – The No. 11 Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions’ football team plays its first home game in four weeks on Saturday, welcoming Western New Mexico University to Memorial Stadium for the annual Homecoming contest.

WHO: Western New Mexico University at Texas A&M University-Commerce

WHERE: Commerce | Memorial Stadium

WHEN: 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 14

RECORDS: A&M-Commerce is 4-1 overall and 2-1 in the Lone Star Conference schedule. Western New Mexico is 1-5 overall and 1-3 in the LSC

RANKINGS: Texas A&M-Commerce is ranked No. 11 in the AFCA Coaches’ Poll and the D2Football.com Media Poll. WNMU is unranked.

LIVE AUDIO: Lion Sports Network — KETR 88.9 FM, Commerce (http://www.ketr.org)

LIVE VIDEO: http://www.LionAthletics.com/live

LIVE STATS: StatBroadcast

TICKETS: Available by visiting WeAreLionsTix.com, calling (903) 468-8756, or visiting the Lion Sales & Service Box Office in the Field House

LIONS LOOK TO REBOUND ON HOMECOMING

• The Lions try to get back on the winning trail after last week’s 47-42 loss at Midwestern State.

• A&M-Commerce was down by four scores before coming back and cutting the lead to five points in the final minutes of the game.

• Five different Lions scored touchdowns in the game, and nine different players had receptions.

• Luis Perez set a school single-game record for completions with 43.

ALL-TIME AGAINST THE MUSTANGS

• The Lions and Mustangs are meeting for the second time in the history of the two programs.

• A&M-Commerce took a 38-24 win over WNMU in Silver City last season.

STILL PUSHING #ToTheTop

• With the loss, the Lions fell to No. 11 in the nation in both the AFCA and D2Football.com polls.

• A&M-Commerce has been ranked in 33 straight AFCA polls, dating back to the 2015 preseason poll.

• This game is A&M-Commerce’s 39th all-time appearance in the AFCA poll since its inception in 2000.

LSC LANDMARK ON HORIZON

• The next conference victory for the Lions will be their 300th Lone Star Conference victory in football action.

• Based on available records in the LSC media guide, A&M-Kingsville has won the most conference games in LSC history at 301.

CARTHEL 5TH IN SCHOOL HISTORY IN WINS

• Head coach Colby Carthel now ranks fifth in A&M-Commerce history in coaching wins with 38 wins.

• However, he will be in fifth for a while, as his 38 wins are just over half of J.V. Sikes’ 63 wins in fourth place.

1 Ernest Hawkins 1964-85 132-92-6 2 Eddie Vowell 1986-98 74-71-1 3 Bob Berry 1935-41, 46-50 72-34-8 4 J.V. Sikes 1954-63 63-34-4 5 Colby Carthel 2013-pres. 38-15 6 M.A. Smith 1951-53 30-2-1

SUCCESS ON THE BOUNCEBACK

• Under head coach Colby Carthel, the Lions have only lost consecutive games three times in five seasons.

• The Lions’ last four losses – including last year’s loss to Midwestern State – have been followed by wins.

• A&M-Commerce has not lost consecutive games since the 2015 postseason, when the Lions lost the LSC Playoff Championship game, followed by a loss to Ferris State in the NCAA Playoffs.

• Two of the three back-to-back loss occurrences came in the 2013 season, the first under Carthel.

• Nine times in the last five seasons, a Lion loss has been immediately followed by a win.

HOMECOMING SUCCESS

• The Lions have gone 3-1 in Homecoming games under Carthel. The last three seasons have seen Lion victory on Homecoming.

• The Lions are 47-33-1 all-time in Homecoming contests.

• The 91-13 win over McMurry on Homecoming 2014 broke a skid of six consecutive Homecoming losses.

• The first Homecoming game in Memorial Stadium was a 12-0 win over Sam Houston State in 1950.

• The only tie was a scoreless draw with Sam Houston State in 1946.

• This is – obviously – the first time A&M-Commerce and WNMU have met on Homecoming.

• The Lions are 6-2 on Homecoming against New Mexican teams.

PEREZ KEEPS CLIMBING THE PASSING CHARTS

• Preseason All-American quarterback Luis Perez only needs two pass completion to become the A&M-Commerce all-time leader in that category. His 43 completions at Midwestern State marks a new school record.

• With one touchdown pass, Perez will become the second Lion with 50 career touchdown passes. Three touchdown passes will give him the career lead.

• He has moved up to sixth in school history in passing yards at 4,854. He needs 146 yards to go over 5,000 in his career. He needs 1,002 yards in the next five guaranteed games to take the all-time lead.

• He is tied for the lead in the conference in passing TDs this season with 17 which ranks sixth nationally. He is tied with today’s opposition quarterback in WNMU’s Javia Hall.

• He ranks fifth in the nation in completions per game (26), eighth in passing efficiency (170.9), 25th in passing yards (1,528), 11th in yards per game (305.6), 10th in points responsibility (110), and 4th in points responsibility per game (22.0).

CAREER PASSING YARDAGE LEADERS 1. 5,955 Bob Bounds 1987-91 2. 5,800 Kyle Mackey 1980-83 3. 5,635 Terry Skinner 1973-77 4. 5,362 Tyrik Rollison 2013-14 5. 5,016 Harrison Stewart 2013-15 6. 4,854 Luis Perez 2016-pres. 7. 4,616 Wade Wilson 1977-80 8. 4,529 Jim Dietz 1967-70 9. 4,378 Royce Slechta 1985-88 10. 3,913 Adam Farkes 2009-10 11. 3,763 Cole Cayce 1993-96

CAREER PASSING COMPLETION LEADERS 1. 375 Bob Bounds (375-706-36) 1987-91 2. 374 Luis Perez (374-566-11) 2016-pres. 3. 372 Kyle Mackey (372-751-44) 1980-83 4. 367 Terry Skinner (367-813-45) 1973-77 5. 353 Adam Farkes (353-700-30) 2009-10 6. 345 Harrison Stewart (345-633-14) 2013-15 7. 343 Tyrik Rollison (343-550-14) 2013-14 8. 338 Wade Wilson (338-668-26) 1977-80 9. 327 Royce Slechta (327-753-50) 1985-88 10. 284 Cole Cayce (284-531-21) 1993-96

CAREER PASSING TOUCHDOWN LEADERS 1. 51 James Gray 1951-53 2. 49 Luis Perez 2016-pres. 3. 48 Harrison Stewart 2013-15 4. 43 Jim Dietz 1967-70 43 Tyrik Rollison 2013-14 6. 42 Kyle Mackey 1980-83 7. 34 Wade Wilson 1977-80 8. 33 Royce Slechta 1985-88 33 Terry Skinner 1973-77 10. 32 Bob Bounds 1987-91

He ranks second in Division II and 10th in all of the NCAA in career passing efficiency.

• He also ranks second in Division II in pass completion percentage.MARTINEZ MOVES UP SCORING CHARTS

• Kicker Kristov Martinez ranks 13th among career leaders in Division II in scoring with his 239 career points.

• Martinez is currently the leader in scoring amongst kickers in the Lone Star Conference with 38 total points and 7.6 points per game.

• Martinez is 5-for-5 on field goal attempts and 23-for-24 on PAT attempts through five games in 2017.

• In his sophomore season, Martinez connected on 18-of-24 field goals with a long of 46 yards. He also made 55-of-58 point after touchdown attempts. He recovered his own onside kick against Tarleton and had 20 touchbacks on 80 kickoffs.

• His 109 points are the second-most in the Lone Star Conference and the most amongst kickers.

• That 109 points rank as the fourth-most in a season in A&M-Commerce history.

• He has scored 235 points in his career, which moves him up to second in A&M-Commerce history.

• He needs one PAT to become the school’s all-time leader in that category.

• The A&M-Commerce all-time leader in scoring is Billy Watkins, who scored 281 points from 1990-93 on 134 PATs and 49 field goals.

• Martinez moved up to third on the career field goal list with a pair of 30-yarders at UNA.

CAREER SCORING LEADERS 1. 281 Billy Watkins (134 PAT, 49 FG) 1990-93 2. 239 Kristov Martinez (134 PAT, 35 FG) 2015-pres. 3. 224 David Dell (104 PAT, 40 FG) 1995-98 4. 222 Aundra Thompson (37 TD) 1972-75 5. 219 Saul Martinez (126 PAT, 31 FG) 2013-14 6. 216 Marvin Brown (36 TD) 1951-52 7. 210 Ricky Dirks (35 TD) 1981-84 8. 208 Leonard Allen (121 PAT, 29 FG) 1973-76 9. 180 Cary Noiel (30 TD) 1978-81 180 Gary Compton (30 TD) 1986-90

CAREER PATs MADE LEADERS 1. 134 Billy Watkins (134-143) 1990-93 134 Kristov Martinez (134-141) 2015-pres. 3. 126 Saul Martinez (126-130) 2013-14 4. 121 Leonard Allen (121-134) 1973-76 5. 105 Kevin Garman (105-113) 1981-84 6. 104 David Dell (104-111) 1995-98 7. 93 Mark Regian (93-70) 1968-71 8. 55 Randy Weston (55-62) 1999-02 55 Lloyd Corder (55-69) 1951-52 10. 51 A. Abo-Mahmood (51-55) 2009-10

CAREER FIELD GOALS MADE LEADERS 1. 49 Billy Watkins (49-84) 1990-93 2. 40 David Dell (40-61) 1995-98 3. 35 Kristov Martinez (35-48) 2015-pres. 4. 31 Saul Martinez (31-38) 2013-14 5. 29 Ha’a Bento (29-44) 2004-05 29 Leonard Allen (29-52) 1973-76 7. 26 Randy Weston (26-37) 1999-02 8. 21 Kevin Garman (21-41) 1981-84 9. 16 Mark Regian (16-29) 1968-71 10. 14 A. Abo-Mahmood (14-20) 2009-10

AIRING IT OUT

• Two of the top passing offenses in the land will meet at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Western New Mexico is the national leader in that category, while the Lions rank 10th in passing yardage.

Rk Team Att Cmp Int Yds TD YPG 1 Western N.M. 302 171 10 2,170 18 361.7 2 Bowie St. 208 144 2 2,131 24 355.2 3 Shepherd 193 129 3 1,771 20 354.2 4 Adams St. 307 170 5 2,111 21 351.8 5 Ohio Dominican 209 155 1 2,095 18 349.2 6 Slippery Rock 229 138 4 2,041 22 340.2 7 Merrimack 263 148 13 1,696 10 339.2 8 LIU Post 202 150 6 1,612 19 322.4 9 Emporia St. 238 149 1 1,923 16 320.5 10 Tex. A&M-Commerce 192 137 6 1,585 17 317.0

BEHIND THE LINE

• The Lion defense has had exceptional success penetrating the line of scrimmage and tackling opponents for loss.

• A&M-Commerce ranks 14th nationally in tackles for loss per game.

FIREWORKS AFTER A SCORE

• The Lions have excelled on kickoffs, both when kicking the ball away, and when receiving the kickoff.

• A&M-Commerce is 4th in the nation in kickoff return average at 28.42 yards per return.

• The Lions are also 2nd in the league and 7th nationally in kickoff return defense, allowing 14.86 yards per return.

• Opponents have averaged starting at the 26.8-yard line on kickoffs, while the Lions average starting on the 39.2-yard line after kickoffs.

• Martinez has had touchbacks on 16 of 33 kickoffs.

ON THE SCOREBOARD

• The Lions rank in the top 25 nationally in both scoring offense and scoring defense.

• At 39.6 points scored per game, the Lions are 2nd in the LSC and 19th in the nation.

• 17.8 points allowed per game, the Lions rank 1st in the LSC and 24th in the nation.

HOOKS ATOP PUNT RETURN LEADERBOARD

• Preseason All-American return man Shawn Hooks ranks first in the Lone Star Conference with an average of 12.5 yards per punt return this year.

• No LSC player has returned a punt for a touchdown at this point in the season.

• Tarleton’s Daniel McCants has two kickoff returns for touchdowns.

MULTI-FACETED ALL-AMERICAN

• All-American tackle Jared Machorro has been fantastic on the left side of the offensive line, which could have been expected.

• Likely unexpected? He ranks third in the LSC in average punt yardage at 41.0 yards per (his only) punt.

• That’s just awesome.

JAMES THROWER IS 2017 INDUCTEE TO LONE STAR CONFERENCE HALL OF HONOR

• The 2017 inductee to the Lone Star Conference Hall of Honor is former Texas A&M University-Commerce three-sport standout, James Thrower.

• Thrower will be honored at the first media timeout of the game tonight by President Dr. Ray Keck, AD Tim McMurray, and LSC Commissioner Jay Poerner.

Laura Alicke named LSC Cross Country Female Freshman of the Week for the second time.

RICHARDSON– For the second time this season, Texas A&M University-Commerce runner Laura Alicke has been named the Lone Star Conference Female Cross Country Freshman of the Week. The award was announced Thursday by the conference office.

Alicke– from Bad Lausick, Germany– was the top freshmen finisher at the Lois Davis Invitational, where she finished second on the team and third overall. She finished with a time of 19:43 in the 5K. Alicke has finished as the top A&M-Commerce freshman in each of her races this season. This effort was the first top-five finish of her collegiate career. The Lions finished second overall as a team at the meet.

Alicke and the Lion Cross Country teams will next race in the Lone Star Conference Championship, set to take place Oct. 21 at L.E. Ramey Golf Course in Kingsville. The women’s 6K race is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. followed by the men’s 10K race at 10 a.m.

LSC FEMALE CROSS COUNTRY FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK

Sept. 14 – Erman Jepleting, West Texas A&M

Sept. 21 – Laura Alicke, Texas A&M-Commerce

Sept. 28 – Kaycie Cormier, Western New Mexico

Oct. 5 – Erman Jepleting, West Texas A&M (2)

Oct. 12 – Laura Alicke, Texas A&M-Commerce (2)

Makena Thomas named LSC Women’s Golfer of the Week.

RICHARDSON – Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golfer Makena Thomas has been named the Lone Star Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week. The conference announced the award Thursday.

Thomas– a sophomore from San Antonio– shot a career-best round of 1-over par 73 on Tuesday with three birdies to help the Lions place fourth at the DBU Women’s Classic. She finished in a tie for 11th place on the individual leaderboard with a 10-over 226 (79-74-73). Thomas’ 73 Tuesday is the lowest round by a Lion this season, and her 226 three-round total was the second-best 54-hole score in school history. Her second round score of 74 combined with her third round score of 73 set a career best for Thomas over 36 holes. With her performance, the Lions were able to finish as the lowest scoring LSC team in the tournament, edging Midwestern State by two strokes.

Thomas and the Lions have two top-4 finishes so far this season. The women’s team will finish their fall season at the Henderson State/GIC Invitational on Oct. 23-24 at the Hot Springs Country Club Park Course in Hot Springs, Ark.

LONE STAR CONFERENCE WOMEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK

Sept. 14 – Kamryn Cummings, Angelo State | Sarah Gee, Tarleton State

Sept. 21 – Ueakarn “Loukyee” Songprasert, West Texas A&M

Sept. 28 – Sarah Gee, Tarleton State (2)

Oct. 5 – Kamryn Cummings, Angelo State (2)

Oct. 12 – Makena Thomas, Texas A&M-Commerce