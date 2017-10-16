TAMUC – Football

FOOTBALL

Lions move up to No. 10 nationally in AFCA Coaches’ Poll.

WACO – Following a big Homecoming win last Saturday, the Texas A&M University-Commerce football team moved up one spot to No. 10 in the American Football Coaches Association Division II Coaches’ Poll entering the eighth week of the season, as announced Monday.

The Lions rolled to a 52-3 victory over Western New Mexico last week. The defense forced four turnovers, and returned a blocked punt for a touchdown, quarterback Luis Perez became the school’s all-time leader in touchdown passes, and Kristov Martinez became the school’s all-time leader in PATs made.

A&M-Commerce will carry a 5-1 overall record and 3-1 Lone Star Conference mark into Saturday’s Youth Sports Day game against Angelo State. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is 4:00 p.m.

Ranked ahead of the No. 4 Lions are three undefeated teams in Super Region Four. They are Minnesota State (7-0), No. 5 Midwestern State (5-0), and No. 9 Central Washington (7-0). Other regional teams in the Top 25 are No. 11 Winona State (7-0), No. 15 Sioux Falls (6-1), No. 22 Humboldt State (5-1), and No. 24 Eastern New Mexico (6-1).

A&M-Commerce has been ranked in 34 consecutive AFCA polls, dating back to the 2015 preseason poll. It is A&M-Commerce’s 40th all-time appearance in the AFCA poll since its inception in 2000.

Tickets for the Youth Sports Day game against Angelo State are available by visiting WeAreLionsTix.com, calling (903) 468-8756, or visiting the Lion Sales & Service Box Office in the Field House.

2017 American Football Coaches Association Division II Coaches’ Poll – October 16, 2017

Rank School (1st votes) Rec. Pts. Prev. 1. Northwest Missouri St. (34) 7-0 850 1 2. Shepherd (W.Va.) 6-0 791 2 3. Indiana (Pa.) 7-0 782 3 4. Minnesota St. 7-0 754 4 5. Midwestern St. (Texas) 5-0 682 6 6. Indianapolis (Ind.) 7-0 678 5 7. Grand Valley St. (Mich.) 6-1 635 7 8. Fort Hays St. (Kan.) 7-0 616 8 9. Central Washington 7-0 572 10 10. A&M-COMMERCE 5-1 541 11 11. Winona St. (Minn.) 7-0 494 13 12. Ferris St. (Mich.) 5-1 424 15 13. Ashland (Ohio) 6-1 423 16 14. Assumption (Mass.) 6-0 406 17 15. Sioux Falls (S.D.) 6-1 352 18 16. Colorado Mesa 6-1 307 20 17. Slippery Rock (Pa.) 6-1 288 9 18. West Alabama 6-1 271 23 19. Delta St. (Miss.) 6-1 263 21 20. Wingate (N.C.) 6-0 243 24 21. Virginia St. 6-0 165 NR 22. Humboldt St. (Calif.) 5-1 154 25 23. Bowie St. (Md.) 6-1 95 14 24. Eastern New Mexico 6-1 66 NR 25. Southeastern Oklahoma St. 6-1 64 19

Dropped Out: Colorado St.-Pueblo (12), West Georgia (22)

Others Receiving Votes: Colorado St.-Pueblo, 46; Notre Dame (Ohio), 28; California (Pa.), 16; Findlay (Ohio), 16; Central Missouri, 15; West Georgia, 11; The Virginia Union, 1; Washburn (Kan.), 1.