TAMUC – Football

Season-opening football game between No. 5 A&M-Commerce and No. 6 North Alabama rescheduled for 6:00 p.m. Friday

FLORENCE, Ala. – The season-opening football game between No. 5 Texas A&M University-Commerce and No. 6 University of North Alabama is now 6:00 p.m. Friday, September 1, due to concerns about predicted severe weather this evening in the area which includes torrential rain, lightning, and possible tornadoes.

They decided the change in the best interest of the safety of the student-athletes and fans involved after consultation with officials from both A&M-Commerce and North Alabama, as well as local weather authorities.

The Lion Sports Network is broadcasting the game, heard locally in Commerce on KETR 88.9-FM and the internet at KETR.org.

“We appreciate the collaborative efforts of UNA and their first-class administration and coaching staff,” said A&M-Commerce director of athletics Tim McMurray. “Our communication and mutual interest in protecting our student-athletes and fans made this challenging process much easier.”