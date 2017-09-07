TAMUC – Football

No. 3 Lions open home slate with CommUniverCity Day game against William Jewell

COMMERCE – The third-ranked Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions’ football team plays its first of five home games this Saturday, hosting William Jewell College for CommUniverCity Day at Memorial Stadium.

WHO: William Jewell College at Texas A&M University-Commerce

WHERE: Commerce | Memorial Stadium

WHEN: 6:00 pm on Saturday, September 9

RECORDS: A&M-Commerce is 1-0 with an 8-7 win over North Alabama. William Jewell is 0-1

RANKINGS: Texas A&M-Commerce is ranked No. 3 in the AFCA Coaches’ Poll in the D2Football.com Media Poll. William Jewell is unranked.

LIONS OPEN HOME SCHEDULE

• The A&M-Commerce Lions return to Commerce for CommUniverCity Day, the first of five games at Memorial Stadium scheduled for 2017.

• CommUniverCity Day is named to celebrate the collaborative partnerships between the Community, University, and the City of Commerce.

• Numerous presentations to community partners who help advance those businesses will be on the field throughout the game.

ALL-TIME SERIES

• This game is the first meeting between the two schools.

• A&M-Commerce is 2-0 against current Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) teams, with a pair of wins over Truman State in 1937 and 1938.

CLOSER #ToTheTop

• With the release of the Lions as the No. 3 team in the nation in both the AFCA and D2Football.com polls, the Lions have now reached their highest AFCA ranking since AFCA introduced the poll in 2000.

• The Lions’ previous high ranking in the AFCA poll was fourth last season.

• A&M-Commerce has been ranked in 28 straight AFCA polls, dating back to the 2015 preseason poll. This game is A&M-Commerce’s 34th all-time appearance in the AFCA poll since its inception in 2000.

SMITH IS LSC PLAYER OF THE WEEK

• Lion safety Chris Smith has been named the Lone Star Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts in the Lions’ 8-7 win at North Alabama.

• Smith – a junior from Mansfield – had six tackles, including two tackles for loss against North Alabama.

• He made arguably the biggest defensive play of the game for the Lions, recording a UNA safety that not only gave the Lions two points, but also another possession. The Lions drove down the field for the game-winning field goal.

CARTHEL 5TH IN SCHOOL HISTORY IN WINS

• Head coach Colby Carthel now ranks fifth in A&M-Commerce history in coaching wins with 35 wins.

• However, he will be in fifth for a while, as his 35 wins are just over half of J.V. Sikes’ 63 wins in fourth place.

1 Ernest Hawkins 1964-85 132-92-6 2 Eddie Vowell 1986-98 74-71-1 3 Bob Berry 1935-41, 46-50 72-34-8 4 J.V. Sikes 1954-63 63-34-4 5 Colby Carthel 2013-pres. 35-14 6 M.A. Smith 1951-53 30-2-1

DEFENSE HOLDS STRONG IN VICTORY

• The Lion defense held North Alabama to only a lone touchdown in the 8-7 win last week.

• This game is the fourth time the Lions have held their opponent to fewer than 10 points in the four-plus seasons under head coach Colby Carthel.

• The 8 points in a win are the lowest winning total for the Lions since September 16, 1995, when East Texas State took a 6-3 win at Henderson State in Arkadelphia.

• Since Ernest Hawkins took over as coach at ET in 1964, the Lions have scored in single digits and won on seven occasions.

9/1/17 at North Alabama 8-7 9/16/1995 at Henderson State 6-3 9/4/1986 LIVINGSTON 9-2 11/3/1979 TEXAS A&I 3-0 11/5/1977 TEXAS A&I 7-6 10/30/1965 at Howard Payne 6-0 11/6/1965 SAM HOUSTON STATE 7-0

MARTINEZ KICKS LIONS TO WIN

• Kicker Kristov Martinez has scored 207 points in his career, which currently ranks eighth in A&M-Commerce history.

• The A&M-Commerce all-time leader in scoring is Billy Watkins, who scored 281 points from 1990-93 on 134 PATs and 49 field goals.

• Martinez moved up to third on the career field goal list with a pair of 30-yarders at UNA.

CAREER SCORING LEADERS 1. 281 Billy Watkins (134 PAT, 49 FG) 1990-93 2. 224 David Dell (104 PAT, 40 FG) 1995-98 3. 222 Aundra Thompson (37 TD) 1972-75 4. 219 Saul Martinez (126 PAT, 31 FG) 2013-14 5. 216 Marvin Brown (36 TD) 1951-52 6. 210 Ricky Dirks (35 TD) 1981-84 7. 208 Leonard Allen (121 PAT, 29 FG) 1973-76 8. 207 Kristov Martinez (111 PAT, 30 FG) 2015-pres. 9. 180 Cary Noiel (30 TD) 1978-81 180 Gary Compton (30 TD) 1986-90

CAREER PATs MADE LEADERS 1. 134 Billy Watkins (134-143) 1990-93 2. 126 Saul Martinez (126-130) 2013-14 3. 121 Leonard Allen (121-134) 1973-76 4. 111 Kristov Martinez (111-117) 2015-pres. 5. 105 Kevin Garman (105-113) 1981-84 6. 104 David Dell (104-111) 1995-98 7. 93 Mark Regian (93-70) 1968-71 8. 55 Randy Weston (55-62) 1999-02 55 Lloyd Corder (55-69) 1951-52 10. 51 A. Abo-Mahmood (51-55) 2009-10

CAREER FIELD GOALS MADE LEADERS 1. 49 Billy Watkins (49-84) 1990-93 2. 40 David Dell (40-61) 1995-98 3. 32 Kristov Martinez (32-45) 2015-pres. 4. 31 Saul Martinez (31-38) 2013-14 5. 29 Ha’a Bento (29-44) 2004-05 29 Leonard Allen (29-52) 1973-76 7. 26 Randy Weston (26-37) 1999-02 8. 21 Kevin Garman (21-41) 1981-84 9. 16 Mark Regian (16-29) 1968-71 10. 14 A. Abo-Mahmood (14-20) 2009-10

OUT OF CONFERENCE SUCCESS UNDER CARTHEL

• With the win over North Alabama, the Lions are now 5-1 in non-conference Division II games in the regular season under head coach Colby Carthel.

• The only Division II non-conference regular season loss in that time was at home to No. 10 Delta State in 2015.

FOUR LIONS NAMED D2FOOTBALL.COM PRESEASON ALL-AMERICANS

• Four A&M-Commerce Lions earned Preseason All-American honors from D2Football.com, as announced late Monday.

• Quarterback Luis Perez and offensive lineman Jared Machorro earned the first team All-American honors.

• Cornerback Yusef Sterling-Lowe and SAM linebacker Travon Blanchard were named second team preseason All-Americans.

DEFENSE WRECKS UNA

• The Lion defense unleashed havoc on the UNA defense in the opener with six sacks and 13 tackles for loss.

• A&M-Commerce ranks third in the nation in sacks and sixth in the nation in tackles for loss after the opening week of action.

• Both marks are the most in a single game for the Lions since the 2014 season.

• Brucks Saathoff, Chris Smith, and Peyton Searcy each had two tackles for loss.

LIONS AGAINST THE SHOW ME STATE

• The Lions are 7-0 against teams from the state of Missouri, including a 26-7 win over Missouri Valley College in the Tangerine Bowl of 1958.

• A&M-Commerce is 2-0 against Division II power Northwest Missouri State.

• Two of these schools have now changed names. Northeast Missouri State is now Truman State, and Southwest Missouri State is simply Missouri State.

• The Lions are scheduled to return this game and play in Liberty, Mo., next season.

Oct 15, 1937 at Northeast Missouri State W 41-12 Nov 24, 1938 NORTHEAST MISSOURI STATE W 52-0 Dec 27, 1958 vs. Missouri Valley (Tangerine Bowl) W 26-7 Sep 23, 1967 at Southwest Missouri State W 37-15 Sep 28, 1968 SOUTHWEST MISSOURI STATE W 52-0 Sep 11, 1993 at Northwest Missouri State W 45-11 Sep 10, 1994 NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE W 49-13 Sep 9, 2017 WILLIAM JEWELL

SOCCER

Sophie Haywood named LSC Offensive Player of the Week

COMMERCE–Texas A&M University-Commerce senior Sophie Haywood has been named the Lone Star Conference Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week. The award was announced Wednesday by the LSC office.

Haywood– a senior from Hull, England– scored a goal in each of the Lions’ wins last week. Both of her goals were game-winning goals. She scored the first goal of the year for the Lions in their 2-0 win over Florida Tech. She then scored the go-ahead goal in A&M-Commerce’s 2-1 comeback win over Central Oklahoma. She had four shots on goal and averaged 70 minutes of play per contest.

“She is a good player up front,” A&M-Commerce head coach Neil Piper said of Haywood. “When she is on, she is tough to beat. When she gets in the game and gets some goals and some confidence, I think the future looks bright for her and the team.”

Haywood and the Lions are now ranked No. 11 nationally in Division II United Soccer Coaches’ Poll. The team will host St. Mary’s (2-0, 1-0 HC) on Friday at 7 p.m. to complete their three-game opening home stand. The team will then head out on the road against No. 6 St. Edward’s at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets for Friday’s match are available at WeAreLionsTix.com, by calling (903) 468-8756, or by visiting the Lion Sales & Service Box Office in the Field House.

LONE STAR CONFERENCE PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

OFFENSIVE

Sept. 6 – Sophie Haywood, A&M-Commerce

DEFENSIVE

Sept. 6– Maddie Vickroy, Texas Woman’s