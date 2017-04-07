TAMUC – Football

Christian Rodriguez named to National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society

IRVING– Texas A&M University-Commerce graduate student Christian Rodriguez has been named a member of the National Football Foundation’ Hampshire Honor Society as announced Wednesday by the NFF.

Rodriguez has received numerous academic honors throughout his career. In the current school year alone, he was named to the Lone Star Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll, the Lion Honor Roll and was awarded the title of Scholar-Athlete by the NFF’s Gridiron Club of Dallas. Rodriguez, an offensive lineman from Port Isabel, was also named Second Team All-LSC for his contributions on the field. He graduated in December with a degree in criminal justice and is pursuing a master’s degree in counseling.

“It is great to see a student-athlete like Christian continue to earn these types of honors,” said A&M-Commerce head football coach Colby Carthel. “He is everything a coach could want in a student-athlete, on the field, in the community, and in the classroom.”

College football players from all divisions of play who each maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their college careers comprises the NFF Hampshire Honor Society. Qualifications also include being a starter or significant contributor in one’s last year of eligibility and a student who has met all NCAA-mandated progress toward degree requirements. A total of 1,089 players from 297 schools qualified for membership in the society’s 11th year, both new single-year records in the history of the program.

“We are pleased to see a record number of colleges and universities embrace the Hampshire Honor Society this year,” NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell said in the announcement. “Over the past decade, it has become a powerful vehicle for schools to recognize their college football players who have distinguished themselves both academically and athletically, and we congratulate the schools and each of these young men for their commitment to excellence in all aspects of their lives.”

For additional information, read the entire announcement on the NFF’s official website. http://www.footballfoundation.org/News/NewsDetail/tabid/567/Article/55841/2017-nff-hampshire-honor-society-membership-announced.aspx

Florian Obst named Lone Star Conference Co-Men’s Field Athlete of the Week

RICHARDSON – Texas A&M University-Commerce decathlete Florian Obst has been named the Lone Star Conference Co-Men’s Field Athlete of the Week. The announcement was made by the LSC office on Wednesday.

Obst, a native of Emmering, Germany, scored 7,235 points in his first American collegiate decathlon at the 90th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays, setting this season’s top decathlon in all of Division II. He is one of three athletes in all of Division II to automatically qualify for the Division II Outdoor Championships in the decathlon.

Obst scored over 800 points in three of the 10 events, setting or matching five of his personal bests along the way. His score also ranks 10th nationally, regardless of division.

“This is a great accomplishment for Florian,” said head track and field coach George Pincock. “The Texas Relays was a great experience for him and this award will be another memory he can attach to that.”

The Lion track and field teams will return to competition on Friday and Saturday as they travel to San Angelo for the Angelo State University David Noble Relays. The Lions will then host a track and field meet on April 15th at Memorial Stadium and the Cain Sports Complex. Updates on this week’s events will be found on lionathletics.com.