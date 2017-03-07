TAMUC – Golf

MEN’S GOLF
Lion’s men in 14th after 36 holes at Arbor Hotels Classic
LUBBOCK – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team sits in 14th place following 36 holes of action at the Arbor Hotels Classic on Monday.
The Lions shot 616 (312-304) and are on the rebound from the tough first round. Windy conditions had gusts over 40 mph throughout the day in the Texas panhandle.
Hagan Wood improved 26 positions after his first round and is in 24th place with an aggregate score of 150 (78-72), 6-over par.
Wilfredo Sanchez is in 33rd place at 152 (75-77), 8-over par. Nick Louy sits in 59th after identical rounds of 78 in both ends, carding 156 through 36 holes (+12).
Grayson Benavides is in 65th at 158 (+14), and Case Garrison is in 73rd at 160 (+16).
The middle of the field is packed tightly, as the Lions are only 14 strokes out of the top five spots.
A&M-Commerce will look to vault up the leaderboard in Tuesday’s final round, as the 18 holes on Texas Tech’s Rawls Course will wrap up the 54-hole event.
|1
|Wayland Baptist
|+4
|294
|286
|580
|2
|Odessa College
|+17
|297
|296
|593
|3.
|Rogers State
|+20
|299
|297
|596
|4.
|Lubbock Christian
|+22
|302
|296
|598
|5.
|Cameron
|+26
|303
|299
|602
|6.
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|+27
|303
|300
|603
|7.
|Oklahoma Baptist
|+29
|299
|306
|605
|Western Texas College
|+29
|294
|313
|605
|9.
|Colorado State-Pueblo
|+30
|304
|302
|606
|10.
|Newman
|+31
|304
|303
|607
|11.
|Southeastern Oklahoma State
|+36
|313
|299
|612
|UT Permian Basin
|+36
|303
|309
|612
|13.
|St. Mary’s
|+38
|314
|300
|614
|15.
|Hutchinson CC
|+42
|309
|309
|618
|16.
|Oklahoma Panhandle State
|+66
|318
|324
|642
|14.
|A&M-COMMERCE
|+40
|312
|304
|616
|24.
|Hagan Wood
|+6
|78
|72
|150
|33.
|Wilfredo Sanchez
|+8
|75
|77
|152
|59.
|Nick Louy
|+12
|78
|78
|156
|65.
|Grayson Benavides
|+14
|81
|77
|158
|73.
|Case Garrison
|+16
|82
|78
|160
WOMEN’S GOLF
Winds wreak havoc on first round of Lion Invitational at Tanglewood; A&M-Commerce women in ninth place
POTTSBORO – Incredibly difficult wind conditions saw scores skyrocket in the opening round of the 2017 Lion Invitational at the Tanglewood Resort on Monday afternoon. The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team is ninth in the team standings with a score of 351.
Individual competitor Emily White was the Lions’ top performer on the day and is in the top 10 of the standings with an 11-over par 83. Only four players in the field shot under 80 on the day, as winds from the south blew towards Lake Texoma at over 30 mph continuously throughout the day.
Emily Taylor is in 22nd place with a score of 85, with Makena Thomas in 34th with a score of 87. Right behind Thomas is Celeste Emeott in 40th with an 88. Anya Anders is in 52nd with a 91, and Marisa Delgado is 56th at 93.
Anders and Thomas each had two birdies in the round. The duo is two of only ten players in the entire field who had more than one birdie on the day.
Leading the tournament are St. Mary’s and Newman, who each shot 327.
|Pl
|Team
|T1
|St. Mary’s
|327
|+39
|Newman
|327
|+39
|3
|Tyler JC
|336
|+48
|4
|Rogers State
|337
|+49
|T5
|Cameron
|342
|+54
|Angelo State
|342
|+54
|7
|Western Texas CC
|349
|+61
|8
|Colorado Christian
|350
|+62
|9
|A&M-COMMERCE
|351
|+63
|10
|Lubbock Christian
|352
|+64
|11
|Murray State CC
|357
|+69
|12
|Bellevue University
|359
|+71
|13
|Fort Hays State
|363
|+75
|14
|St. Gregory’s
|383
|+95
|15
|Seminole State CC
|391
|+103
|16
|Oklahoma Panhandle State
|436
|+148
|9th
|A&M-COMMERCE
|+63
|351
|T10
|Emily White (i)
|+11
|83
|T22
|Emily Taylor
|+13
|85
|T34
|Makena Thomas
|+15
|87
|T40
|Celeste Emeott
|+16
|88
|T52
|Anya Anders
|+19
|91
|T56
|Marisa Delgado
|+21
|93