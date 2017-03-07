TAMUC – Golf

MEN’S GOLF

Lion’s men in 14th after 36 holes at Arbor Hotels Classic

LUBBOCK – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team sits in 14th place following 36 holes of action at the Arbor Hotels Classic on Monday.

The Lions shot 616 (312-304) and are on the rebound from the tough first round. Windy conditions had gusts over 40 mph throughout the day in the Texas panhandle.

Hagan Wood improved 26 positions after his first round and is in 24th place with an aggregate score of 150 (78-72), 6-over par.

Wilfredo Sanchez is in 33rd place at 152 (75-77), 8-over par. Nick Louy sits in 59th after identical rounds of 78 in both ends, carding 156 through 36 holes (+12).

Grayson Benavides is in 65th at 158 (+14), and Case Garrison is in 73rd at 160 (+16).

The middle of the field is packed tightly, as the Lions are only 14 strokes out of the top five spots.

A&M-Commerce will look to vault up the leaderboard in Tuesday’s final round, as the 18 holes on Texas Tech’s Rawls Course will wrap up the 54-hole event.

1 Wayland Baptist +4 294 286 580 2 Odessa College +17 297 296 593 3. Rogers State +20 299 297 596 4. Lubbock Christian +22 302 296 598 5. Cameron +26 303 299 602 6. Oklahoma Wesleyan +27 303 300 603 7. Oklahoma Baptist +29 299 306 605 Western Texas College +29 294 313 605 9. Colorado State-Pueblo +30 304 302 606 10. Newman +31 304 303 607 11. Southeastern Oklahoma State +36 313 299 612 UT Permian Basin +36 303 309 612 13. St. Mary’s +38 314 300 614 14. A&M-COMMERCE +40 312 304 616 15. Hutchinson CC +42 309 309 618 16. Oklahoma Panhandle State +66 318 324 642

14. A&M-COMMERCE +40 312 304 616 24. Hagan Wood +6 78 72 150 33. Wilfredo Sanchez +8 75 77 152 59. Nick Louy +12 78 78 156 65. Grayson Benavides +14 81 77 158 73. Case Garrison +16 82 78 160

WOMEN’S GOLF

Winds wreak havoc on first round of Lion Invitational at Tanglewood; A&M-Commerce women in ninth place

POTTSBORO – Incredibly difficult wind conditions saw scores skyrocket in the opening round of the 2017 Lion Invitational at the Tanglewood Resort on Monday afternoon. The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team is ninth in the team standings with a score of 351.

Individual competitor Emily White was the Lions’ top performer on the day and is in the top 10 of the standings with an 11-over par 83. Only four players in the field shot under 80 on the day, as winds from the south blew towards Lake Texoma at over 30 mph continuously throughout the day.

Emily Taylor is in 22nd place with a score of 85, with Makena Thomas in 34th with a score of 87. Right behind Thomas is Celeste Emeott in 40th with an 88. Anya Anders is in 52nd with a 91, and Marisa Delgado is 56th at 93.

Anders and Thomas each had two birdies in the round. The duo is two of only ten players in the entire field who had more than one birdie on the day.

Leading the tournament are St. Mary’s and Newman, who each shot 327.

Pl Team T1 St. Mary’s 327 +39 Newman 327 +39 3 Tyler JC 336 +48 4 Rogers State 337 +49 T5 Cameron 342 +54 Angelo State 342 +54 7 Western Texas CC 349 +61 8 Colorado Christian 350 +62 9 A&M-COMMERCE 351 +63 10 Lubbock Christian 352 +64 11 Murray State CC 357 +69 12 Bellevue University 359 +71 13 Fort Hays State 363 +75 14 St. Gregory’s 383 +95 15 Seminole State CC 391 +103 16 Oklahoma Panhandle State 436 +148