TAMUC – GOLF

GOLF – Women

Anyers’ 71 leads Lions to best round of spring in opening day of WNMU Mustang Intercollegiate

GOODYEAR, Ariz. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team carded its lowest round of the season and sat in ninth place after the opening round of the Western New Mexico Mustang Intercollegiate on Monday.

The Lions shot a 19-over par 307 at the Palm Valley Golf Club, and two players in the top six on the individual leaderboard leads them.

Anya Anders is tied for second on the leaderboard with a 1-under par 71. She birdied holes 2, 11, and 17 with only two bogeys. She is two strokes back of the individual lead.

Emily Taylor shot even par 72 for the day to sit in a tie for sixth place. She was 3-over par after 12 holes, then consecutively birdied 13, 14, and 15 to finish even for the day.

Makena Thomas and Emily White each shot 10-over par 82 and are tied for 73rd. Marisa Delgado is competing as an individual and is tied for 87th at 12-over, while Celeste Emeott is tied 94th at 15-over.

The Lions are four strokes away from the top six places in the tournament. California Baptist leads the event at 3-over par 291. Five teams shot under 300 in the first day.

The event wraps up with 18 holes Tuesday. This match is the Lions’ final regular season game before the Lone Star Conference Championship.

1 California Baptist 291 +3 2 St. Edward’s 295 +7 West Texas A&M 295 +7 4 Western Washington 297 +9 5 Tarleton State 298 +10 6 Cameron 303 +15 Montana State-Billings 303 +15 8 Point Loma Nazarene 306 +18 9 A&M-COMMERCE 307 +19 10 Concordia (Ore.) 308 +20 11 Western New Mexico 309 +21 12 Regis (Colo.) 311 +23 13 Colorado Mesa 316 +28 14 Colorado State-Pueblo 317 +29 15 Cal State East Bay 318 +30 16 St. Martin’s 320 +32 17 Metro State 326 +38 18 Hawai’i-Hilo 328 +40 19 Dixie State 329 +41

9 A&M-COMMERCE 307 +19 T2 Anya Anders 71 -1 T6 Emily Taylor 72 E T73 Makena Thomas 82 +10 Emily White 82 +10 T87 Marisa Delgado (i) 84 +12 T94 Celeste Emeott 87 +15

Anya Anders finishes as runner-up, as Lions place ninth in regular season finale at WNMU Mustang Intercollegiate

GOODYEAR, Ariz. – Texas A&M University-Commerce junior Anya Anders shot the second-lowest 36-hole score in school history on the way to runner-up honors at the Western New Mexico Mustang Intercollegiate on Tuesday.

Anders’ score of 142 (71-71, 2-under par) is the lowest score by a Lion since Chantry McMahan’s 141 at the 2014 UCO Classic. This is only the second 36-hole score below par in the program’s history.

Anders started on the 6th hole in the shotgun format. She went under par with a birdie on the par-5 11th hole, but a double-bogey on the par-3 13th hole put her back over par. She went into the red again with birdies on the par-4 16th hole and par-5 18th hole. A bogey on the par-3 3rd hole put her at even, but she birdied the par-4 4th hole to put the wraps on a 71.

Her seven birdies in the tournament put her at 44 for the season, which ties McMahan’s school-record season in 2013-14.

As a team, the Lions finished with a score of 620 (307-313, +44). California Baptist was the tournament champion at 577 (+1), and Johany Rivera of St. Edward’s was the tournament medalist at 141 (-3), with birdies on her last three holes.

Emily Taylor finished in a tie for 14th place with a 147 (72-75, +3) for her second-best score of the season and her fourth top 20 finish this year.

Makena Thomas tied for 69th at 161, Emily White tied for 92nd at 171, and Celeste Emeott placed 97th with a 175. Competing as an individual, Marisa Delgado tied for 87th at 167.

The Lions wrap up their regular season with a scoring average of 316.96, which bests the previous school record by 1.77 strokes per round, with the two rounds of the Lone Star Conference Championship still to play.

A&M-Commerce’s next action is in the 2017 Lone Star Conference Championship at Frisco Lakes Golf Course on April 24-25.

1 California Baptist 291 286 577 +1 2 West Texas A&M 295 289 584 +8 3 Tarleton State 298 288 586 +10 4 St. Edward’s 295 299 594 +18 5 Western Washington 297 300 597 +21 6 Cameron 303 302 605 +29 7 Concordia (Ore.) 308 308 616 +40 8 Regis (Colo.) 311 306 614 +41 9 A&M-COMMERCE 307 313 620 +44 Montana State-Billings 303 317 620 +44 Point Loma Nazarene 306 314 620 +44 12 Colorado State-Pueblo 317 304 621 +45 13 Colorado Mesa 316 309 625 +49 14 Western New Mexico 309 317 626 +50 15 Cal State East Bay 318 309 627 +51 16 St. Martin’s 320 310 630 +54 17 Dixie State 329 310 639 +63 18 Metro State 326 318 644 +68 19 Hawai’i-Hilo 328 318 646 +70