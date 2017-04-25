TAMUC – Golf

GOLF – Women’s

Emeott leads Lions to third after first round of Lone Star Conference Women’s Golf Championship

FRISCO – The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team shot a 306 in the opening round of the 2017 Lone Star Conference Golf Championship, sitting in third place entering the final round at Frisco Lakes Golf Club.

The Lions’ 18-over par day has them only seven strokes back of the lead. The Lions will play in the final grouping in the last round of the championship with a pair of nationally ranked teams – Tarleton State and West Texas A&M.

Celeste Emeott leads the Lions, shooting a 3-over par 75 to sit in a tie for fifth place. She had birdies on holes No. 9 and 17 and will play in the final group of the tournament on Tuesday.

Three Lions are in a tie for 16th place as Anya Anders, Emily Taylor, and Emily White all shot 5-over par 77. Anders had birdies on holes No. 10 and 15. Taylor birdied No. 17, and White finished off her round with an eagle on hole No. 18. Makena Thomas now tied for 33rd at 9-over par 81.

The Lions will tee off starting at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday on Frisco Lakes’ first hole.

1 Tarleton State 299 +11 2 West Texas A&M 300 +12 3 A&M-COMMERCE 306 +18 4 Midwestern State 307 +19 5 Cameron 309 +21 6 Angelo State 312 +24 7 Western New Mexico 313 +25 8 Texas A&M-Kingsville 321 +33 9 UT-Permian Basin 346 +58

3 A&M-COMMERCE 306 +18 T5 Celeste Emeott 75 +3 T16 Anya Anders 77 +5 Emily Taylor 77 +5 Emily White 77 +5 T33 Makena Thomas 81 +9

GOLF Men’s

Lions lead Lone Star Conference Men’s Golf Championship by eight strokes entering Tuesday’s final round – LINK

FRISCO – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team holds an eight-stroke lead after 36 holes of action at the 2017 Lone Star Conference Men’s Golf Championship at Frisco Lakes Golf Club.

The Lions shot 585 (288-297, +9) in Monday’s action and have four players in the top 10 on the leaderboard. A&M-Commerce leads Western New Mexico by eight strokes and Cameron by nine strokes entering Tuesday’s final 18 holes.

Leading the way for the Lions is senior Hagan Wood, who is tied for second in the tournament at 2-under par 142. He shot 71 (-1) in each of his rounds Monday. In the opening round, he eagled the 18th hole after two birdies and two bogeys on the first 17 holes. In the second round, he birdied the 17th and 18th holes for another late two-stroke swing in momentum.

LSC Newcomer of the Year Wilfredo Sanchez is tied for fourth on the leaderboard at 1-over par 145 (73-72). He had two birdies and three bogeys in the opening round, followed by three birdies and three bogeys in the second round.

Tied for seventh at 5-over par 149 are Garrett Landers and Nick Louy. Louy shot a 1-under par 71 in his first round thanks to three birdies on the back nine. Landers had an up-and-down first round and shot a 73 with six birdies. Louy was 6-over in the second round, and Landers was 4-over in that round, but both players are near the top of the leaderboard with a chance to strike. Grayson Benavides is in 21st at 12-over par.

A&M-Commerce is now in the position to push for its fifth Lone Star Conference men’s golf championship. The Lions won the league in 1942, 1964, 1965, and 1998.

The Lions will tee off in the final groups, starting at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday on Frisco Lakes’ 10th hole.

1 A&M-COMMERCE 288 297 585 +9 2 Western New Mexico 294 299 593 +17 3 Cameron 299 295 594 +18 4 Midwestern State 296 300 596 +20 5 West Texas A&M 303 304 607 +31 6 UT-Permian Basin 318 322 640 +64