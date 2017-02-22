TAMUC – Golf

WOMEN’S GOLF

Lions finish 10th at St. Edward’s Invitational in first spring event

AUSTIN – The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team finished the day where they started, placing 10th at the St. Edward’s Invitational on after Tuesday’s second and final round.

The Lions completed the event with a score of 636 (312-324, +76), a stroke ahead of Illinois-Springfield.

Emily Taylor was the Lions’ top finisher in 29th place with a score of 154, after shooting an 81 in Tuesday’s round.

Anya Anders had the Lions’ best round of the day with a 78 and tied for 44th with a total of 160 (+20), matching the score of teammate Makena Thomas, who shot an 81 on the day.

Celeste Emeott tied for 51st at 162, and Marisa Delgado was 79th at 175.

The Lions are next in action on March 6-7, when they host the Lion Invitational at the Tanglewood Resort on the shores of Lake Texoma in Pottsboro.

St. Edward’s Invitational

Onion Creek GC | Austin, Texas

1. Indianapolis 289 297 586 +26 2. St. Mary’s 292 299 591 +31 3. Tarleton State 292 300 592 +32 4. West Texas A&M 297 304 601 +41 5. Arkansas Tech 296 307 603 +43 6. Central Oklahoma 299 308 607 +47 Regis 300 307 607 +47 8. St. Edward’s 310 300 610 +50 9. Rogers State 311 303 614 +54 10. A&M-COMMERCE 312 324 636 +76 11. Illinois-Springfield 318 319 637 +77 12. Cameron 323 325 648 +88 13. Oklahoma Baptist 322 330 652 +92 14. Lubbock Christian 329 325 654 +94 15. Hawaii-Hilo 338 337 675 +115

A&M-Commerce 312 324 636 +76 10th Emily Taylor 73 81 154 +14 t-29th Makena Thomas 79 81 160 +20 t-44th Anya Anders 82 78 160 +20 t-44th Celeste Emeott 78 84 162 +22 t-51st Marisa Delgado 89 86 175 +35 79th

MEN’S GOLF

Lions fire the best round in eight years on the way to runner-up finish at Rattler Invitational

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team fired its best round in eight years on the way to a runner-up finish at the Rattler Invitational on Tuesday.

The Lions shot 286 (2-under par) in the final 18 holes for a two-round total of 586 (+10). Henderson State won the event with a score of 582.

All four Lion scorers shot par or better in the round, which was the lowest score in the tournament. The Lions were the only team in the event to record one round better than par as a team.

Hagan Wood shot a 1-under par 71 on Tuesday and finished the tournament at even-par 144, which was good for third place.

Right behind Wood was Grayson Benavides, who tied for fourth in the event at 145 (+1), after shooting an even-par round on Tuesday.

Grayson Benavides improved by six strokes from the first round and tied for 18th at 148 (+4), shooting a 1-under 71 on Tuesday.

Nick Louy was five strokes better than his opening round, tying for 24th at 149 (+5), shooting even par on the day. Garrett Landers tied for 72nd, dropping nine strokes from his Sunday score to finish at 163 (+19).

The Lions are next in action on March 6-7 at the Lubbock Christian Chap Invitational.

St. Mary’s Rattler Invitational

Dominion CC | San Antonio, Texas

1. Henderson State 290 292 582 +6 2. A&M-COMMERCE 300 286 586 +10 3. Western New Mexico 300 288 588 +12 4. Northeastern State 292 306 598 +22 5. Central Oklahoma 297 304 601 +25 St. Edward’s 307 294 601 +25 7. Southwestern Oklahoma State 294 309 603 +27 8. St. Mary’s 303 302 605 +29 9. Texas A&M International 300 307 607 +31 10. Dallas Baptist 297 311 608 +32 11. West Texas A&M 312 297 609 +33 12. Midwestern State 305 305 610 +34 13. Arkansas-Fort Smith 313 302 615 +39 14. Oklahoma Christian 312 311 623 +47 15. Lubbock Christian 310 317 627 +51 16. Newman 317 316 633 +57