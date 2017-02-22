TAMUC – Golf

WOMEN’S GOLF
Lions finish 10th at St. Edward’s Invitational in first spring event
AUSTIN – The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team finished the day where they started, placing 10th at the St. Edward’s Invitational on after Tuesday’s second and final round.
The Lions completed the event with a score of 636 (312-324, +76), a stroke ahead of Illinois-Springfield.
Emily Taylor was the Lions’ top finisher in 29th place with a score of 154, after shooting an 81 in Tuesday’s round.
Anya Anders had the Lions’ best round of the day with a 78 and tied for 44th with a total of 160 (+20), matching the score of teammate Makena Thomas, who shot an 81 on the day.
Celeste Emeott tied for 51st at 162, and Marisa Delgado was 79th at 175.
The Lions are next in action on March 6-7, when they host the Lion Invitational at the Tanglewood Resort on the shores of Lake Texoma in Pottsboro.
St. Edward’s Invitational
Onion Creek GC | Austin, Texas
|1.
|Indianapolis
|289
|297
|586
|+26
|2.
|St. Mary’s
|292
|299
|591
|+31
|3.
|Tarleton State
|292
|300
|592
|+32
|4.
|West Texas A&M
|297
|304
|601
|+41
|5.
|Arkansas Tech
|296
|307
|603
|+43
|6.
|Central Oklahoma
|299
|308
|607
|+47
|Regis
|300
|307
|607
|+47
|8.
|St. Edward’s
|310
|300
|610
|+50
|9.
|Rogers State
|311
|303
|614
|+54
|10.
|A&M-COMMERCE
|312
|324
|636
|+76
|11.
|Illinois-Springfield
|318
|319
|637
|+77
|12.
|Cameron
|323
|325
|648
|+88
|13.
|Oklahoma Baptist
|322
|330
|652
|+92
|14.
|Lubbock Christian
|329
|325
|654
|+94
|15.
|Hawaii-Hilo
|338
|337
|675
|+115
|A&M-Commerce
|312
|324
|636
|+76
|10th
|Emily Taylor
|73
|81
|154
|+14
|t-29th
|Makena Thomas
|79
|81
|160
|+20
|t-44th
|Anya Anders
|82
|78
|160
|+20
|t-44th
|Celeste Emeott
|78
|84
|162
|+22
|t-51st
|Marisa Delgado
|89
|86
|175
|+35
|79th
MEN’S GOLF
Lions fire the best round in eight years on the way to runner-up finish at Rattler Invitational
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team fired its best round in eight years on the way to a runner-up finish at the Rattler Invitational on Tuesday.
The Lions shot 286 (2-under par) in the final 18 holes for a two-round total of 586 (+10). Henderson State won the event with a score of 582.
All four Lion scorers shot par or better in the round, which was the lowest score in the tournament. The Lions were the only team in the event to record one round better than par as a team.
Hagan Wood shot a 1-under par 71 on Tuesday and finished the tournament at even-par 144, which was good for third place.
Right behind Wood was Grayson Benavides, who tied for fourth in the event at 145 (+1), after shooting an even-par round on Tuesday.
Grayson Benavides improved by six strokes from the first round and tied for 18th at 148 (+4), shooting a 1-under 71 on Tuesday.
Nick Louy was five strokes better than his opening round, tying for 24th at 149 (+5), shooting even par on the day. Garrett Landers tied for 72nd, dropping nine strokes from his Sunday score to finish at 163 (+19).
The Lions are next in action on March 6-7 at the Lubbock Christian Chap Invitational.
St. Mary’s Rattler Invitational
Dominion CC | San Antonio, Texas
|1.
|Henderson State
|290
|292
|582
|+6
|2.
|A&M-COMMERCE
|300
|286
|586
|+10
|3.
|Western New Mexico
|300
|288
|588
|+12
|4.
|Northeastern State
|292
|306
|598
|+22
|5.
|Central Oklahoma
|297
|304
|601
|+25
|St. Edward’s
|307
|294
|601
|+25
|7.
|Southwestern Oklahoma State
|294
|309
|603
|+27
|8.
|St. Mary’s
|303
|302
|605
|+29
|9.
|Texas A&M International
|300
|307
|607
|+31
|10.
|Dallas Baptist
|297
|311
|608
|+32
|11.
|West Texas A&M
|312
|297
|609
|+33
|12.
|Midwestern State
|305
|305
|610
|+34
|13.
|Arkansas-Fort Smith
|313
|302
|615
|+39
|14.
|Oklahoma Christian
|312
|311
|623
|+47
|15.
|Lubbock Christian
|310
|317
|627
|+51
|16.
|Newman
|317
|316
|633
|+57
|A&M-Commerce
|300
|286
|586
|+10
|2nd
|Hagan Wood
|73
|71
|144
|E
|3rd
|Wilfredo Sanchez
|73
|72
|145
|+1
|t-4th
|Grayson Benavides
|77
|71
|148
|+4
|t-18th
|Nick Louy
|77
|72
|149
|+5
|t-24th
|Garrett Landers
|86
|77
|163
|+19
|t-72nd