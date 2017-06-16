TAMUC Hire’s Golf Coach

Ron Macosko hired as head men’s and women’s golf coach at Texas A&M University-Commerce

COMMERCE – Texas A&M University-Commerce director of athletics Tim McMurray has announced the hiring of Ron Macosko as head men’s and women’s golf coach.

“During our comprehensive search, Ron Macosko stood out as an excellent institutional fit for Lion Athletics,” stated McMurray. “His unique teaching approach, player skill development philosophy, and unwavering commitment to student-athlete success are unmatched. Ron, Anna, and Ben will be outstanding additions to our Lion family.”

Macosko comes to the Lions from Schreiner University, where has served as head men’s and women’s golf coach and director of athletics since 2006. In his time with the Mountaineers, Macosko led the men’s team to the NCAA Division III National Championship in 2014. His teams earned five conference championships and made five NCAA Tournament appearances.

“Ron Macosko brings a wealth of experience to our golf programs,” said senior associate athletics director for student-athlete success and senior woman administrator Judy Sackfield. “His philosophy on and off the golf course and ability to instill a winning culture attracted our search committee to him. I am excited to see the leadership Ron will bring to both the men’s and women’s golf programs.”

Between Schreiner’s men’s and women’s golf teams, Macosko coached seven All-Americans, seven all-West Region players, two finalists and four semifinalists for the Jack Nicklaus Award (for the nation’s top player), and two national All-Freshman.

The Mountaineers had 24 all-conference players, four individual conference champions, 16 All-American Scholars, and 63 academic all-conference awards. His teams won three All-Academic Team awards, including President’s Special Recognition as top five in the nation in 2016.

“I want to thank President Keck, Tim McMurray, and Judy Sackfield for this tremendous opportunity, Macosko said. “Anna and I are very excited to carry on the work of building Lion Golf into a nationally successful program comparable to A&M-Commerce’s other outstanding sports teams. We can’t wait to get started working with our players and the Lion Athletics staff and look forward to celebrating the great team and individual successes on the course and in the classroom for years to come.”

Macosko has earned one national Coach of the Year award (2014), two West Region Coach of the Year awards (2013 & 2014) and five conference Coach of the Year honors [SCAC – 2015 (men’s and women’s). In 2014 (men), ASC – 2013 (men) & 2010 (women)]. Both the Schreiner men’s and women’s teams achieved the No. 1 national ranking in Macosko’s tenure.

Macosko was the co-head golf coach at Schreiner along with his wife, Anna. Before his time in Kerrville, Macosko caddied for Anna for four seasons on the LPGA tour, as she wrapped up a 14-year professional career.

From 1999-2002, Macosko was the head men’s golf coach at Concord (W. Va.) University. The Mountain Lions advanced to the NCAA Tournament in each season and were ranked as high as No. 13 nationally. Their team GPA went from last in their conference to first among all teams within two years.

Ron has a Master’s degree in sports management from St. Thomas (Fla.) University and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in marketing from Ohio University.