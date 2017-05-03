TAMUC – LUCKYS Awards

Lion Athletics celebrates 2016-17 year with Inaugural LUCKYS Awards Celebration

COMMERCE – The Texas A&M University-Commerce Department of Athletics celebrated a fantastic 2016-17 year on Monday night with the Inaugural LUCKYS Awards Celebration in the Sam Rayburn Student Center.

With the student-athletes, coaching staff, athletics administration and campus partners assembled, the awards show honored 48 winners throughout the night, Each sport received awards as most outstanding athletes, as were LUCKYS for community service and engagement, newcomers of the year, Unsung Hero, Lion Heart, and Lion Pride.

Lion senior football player Jason Osei produced the introduction video, who also delivered an inspirational speech to the upper class as the event’s closing remarks.

A pair of repeat winners highlighted the individual awards. Soccer’s Vicky Back won the Lib Huggins Award for Female Athlete of the Year for the second straight year. Track athlete Luis Romero won the Dr. Jesse Hawthorne Award for Male Athlete of the Year for the second season on the run.

Here are all of the LUCKYS winners, in the order awarded on Monday night.

Female Newcomers of the Year – Jenna Price (Women’s Basketball) and Mariah Jameyson (Softball)

Male Newcomer of the Year – Luis Perez (Football)

Delmer Brown Award (Student Athletic Trainer who displays academic excellence, exemplary services, personal character and work ethic) – Mandolyn Peterson

Most Outstanding Cheerleader – Daveontre Johnson

Most Outstanding Dancer – Kaylea Long

Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year – Terra Truitt (Cross Country, Track & Field)

Male Scholar-Athletes of the Year – Jason Osei (Football) and Chase Graham (Track & Field)

Most Outstanding Women’s Basketball Player – Khala Riley

Susie Knause Memorial Heart Award (Women’s basketball player who exemplifies scholarship, leadership, hustle and will to win) – Krystal Pickron

Most Outstanding Men’s Basketball Player – Malik Albert

Terry Allen Award (Men’s basketball player who exemplifies academic excellence, leadership, heard work and physical ability) – De’Andre Carson

Female Team Coach of the Year – Neil Piper (Soccer)

Male Team Coach of the Year – Colby Carthel (Football)

Female Community Service and Engagement Champion – Raven Porter (Soccer)

Male Community Service and Engagement Champion – Alex Shillow (Football)

Most Outstanding Women’s Cross Country Runner – Terra Truitt

Most Outstanding Men’s Cross Country Runner – Turner Pool

Unsung Hero Award – Princess Davis (Women’s Basketball)

Lion Heart Award (Comeback of the year by overcoming injuries or adversity) – Tyler Oppenheim (Softball)

Bobby Fox Award (Most valuable defensive football player) – Tavita Faaiu

Ernest Hawkins Award (Most valuable offensive football player) – Luis Perez

J.V. Sikes Award (Football player who exemplifies Leadership, Attitude, Scholarship, Loyalty, Achievement, and Desire) – Cameron Rogers

Lion Fist Bump Award (Athletics department employee who goes above and beyond to provide a Best In Class experience) – Lance Farmer (Strength & Conditioning), Victoria Kisluk (Thrower Center), Austin Weyant (Compliance)

Lion Pride Award (Student-athlete who is not on scholarship, whose effort is representative of their pride in their Lions and the love of their game) – Hector Dominguez (Football)

Female Academic Team of the Year – Softball

Male Academic Team of the Year – Men’s Basketball

Dr. Margo Harbison Award (Most Outstanding Women’s Golfer) – Emily Taylor

Boley Crawford Award (Most Outstanding Men’s Golfer) – Wilfredo Sanchez

Play of the Year – Trey Washington (Men’s Basketball) – Four-point play to send West Texas A&M game to overtime, where the Lions won in double OT

Most Outstanding Soccer Player – Vicky Back

Most Outstanding Softball Player – Mariah Jameyson

Most Outstanding Volleyball Player – Ashley Mireles

Carolyn Burt Award (Volleyball Teammate of the Year) – Ashley Mireles

Charles Goodall Award (Team with the highest average community service and engagement hours) – Softball

Lib Huggins Award (Female Athlete of the Year) – Vicky Back (Soccer)

Dr. Jesse Hawthorne Award (Male Athlete of the Year) – Luis Romero (Track & Field)

Most Outstanding Women’s Track Athlete – Ashley Bassett

Most Outstanding Men’s Track Athlete – Luis Romero

Most Outstanding Women’s Field Athlete – Alexandra VanSickle

Most Outstanding Men’s Field Athlete – Florian Obst

Female Team of the Year – Soccer

Male Team of the Year – Football

Queen of the Jungle (Represents a sincere commitment to developing champions in the classroom, in competition, and in life) – Taryn Driver (Volleyball)

King of the Jungle (Represents a real commitment to developing champions in the classroom, in competition, and in life) – Luis Perez (Football)

FOOTBALL

Lion’s Football Season Ticket Renewal Deadline – May 31

COMMERCE – Lion Sales & Service announced the deadline for 2017 Lion Football season ticket holders to secure the same seat as last year is Wednesday (May 31). New season ticket holders have availability to reserved section seats – with priority given to those who have placed a deposit – on Thursday (Jun 1).

Up to this point, the college accepted deposits for 2017 football season tickets. Moving forward, below are the options for the completion of a season ticket renewal:

– For those who have placed a deposit: you may now complete the remainder of your purchase. Upon checkout, please select your seat(s) before May 31.

– If you haven’t placed a deposit, you should complete the full renewal purchase before May 31 to secure your seat location from last season.

Renewals must be completed by 5 p.m. on May 31, with new season tickets available at noon on June 1.

A new guide to assist in online purchases is now available. The first step is to log in at www.WeAreLionsTix.com and follow the directions in this “How To” guide to complete a football season ticket purchase.

For any additional questions, please contact Brett Anderson in Lion Sales and Service at (903) 468-8756